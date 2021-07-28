Engineer father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk

Jean-Louis Constanza, Chief Business and Clinical Officer at French company Wandercraft help his 16-year-old son Oscar using a robot exoskeleton in Paris, France. (Picture credit: Reuters)

An engineer in France built an exoskeleton to help his 16-year-old wheelchair-bound son walk. Oscar Constanza has a genetic neurological condition that makes it impossible to walk without assistance. His father, Jean-Louis Constanza, built an exoskeleton, a sort of robotic suit, which has given him a new lease of life.

The 16-year-old told news agency Reuters that said the device has made him independent. “Before, I needed someone to help me walk … this makes me feel independent,” said Oscar.

According to the news agency, the device is fastened to his shoulders, chest, waist, knees and feet and is activated by the voice command “Robot, stand up”.

A video that is now making rounds on the internet shows a large frame strapped to Oscar’s body lifting him up and the 16-year-old walking.

Watch the video here:

The suit is made by the company Jean-Louis co-founded and allows users mobility for a few hours, a BBC report said.

While the suit is used in several hospitals across the country, it is yet to be made available in the commercial market.