Dramatic moment an epic thunderstorm broke France’s record-setting heatwave

After a week of intense heatwaves, French weather authorities issued an orange thunderstorm alert in Paris and the Île-de-France region. The authorities have also warned residents to prepare for potentially extreme weather, including large hail, strong winds, and torrential rainfall after days of record-breaking heat, Sortira Paris reported.
The orange alert covers all eight departments of the Paris region—Paris, Seine-et-Marne (77), Yvelines (78), Essonne (91), Hauts-de-Seine (92), Seine-Saint-Denis (93), Val-de-Marne (94), and Val-d’Oise (95)—along with several neighbouring departments, including Oise, Somme, Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, and Loiret, the report added.
Krystal Kenney, an American photographer living in Paris, captured a series of illuminating thunderstorms against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Sharing the video, Kenney wrote, “One lightning strike over the Eiffel Tower. Minutes later, the heatwave was over. I’ve lived in Paris for years, and I’ve never seen anything quite like this. Did anyone else witness this storm?”
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The video quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions. “From one minute of oppressive humidité to rageful thunder and then bliss from the immediately cooler temperatures. Amazing,” a user wrote. “Ahhh it felt so good out when this rolled through. As a Texan living in Paris, it’s crazy because this is like Texas weather! Crazy hot for days and then lighting/ thunderstorms and then there will be sunny blue skies the next minute,” another user commented.
“I live just outside Paris and it lasted for about an hour, never seen anything like this!! It was a bit scary at some point ahaha,” a third user reacted.
According to Sortira Paris, meteorologists warn that some thunderstorms could become severe, producing large hailstones, powerful wind gusts, intense lightning, and heavy downpours that can trigger flash floods and basement flooding. Temporary structures and lightweight buildings may be particularly vulnerable, while forests face an elevated risk from lightning strikes and falling trees.
Authorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary evening travel, stay away from wooded areas and waterways, secure outdoor furniture, and closely monitor official weather updates as conditions evolve.
The storms are expected to bring an end to one of France’s most extraordinary heatwaves. Earlier this week, the country recorded its hottest days on record, with the national average temperature exceeding 30 degrees Celsius for 24 hours for the first time and approaching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Île-de-France.