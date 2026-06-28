Dramatic moment an epic thunderstorm broke France’s record-setting heatwave

The storms are expected to bring an end to one of France's most extraordinary heatwaves (Photo: @missparisphoto, @theinformant_x)

After a week of intense heatwaves, French weather authorities issued an orange thunderstorm alert in Paris and the Île-de-France region. The authorities have also warned residents to prepare for potentially extreme weather, including large hail, strong winds, and torrential rainfall after days of record-breaking heat, Sortira Paris reported.

The orange alert covers all eight departments of the Paris region—Paris, Seine-et-Marne (77), Yvelines (78), Essonne (91), Hauts-de-Seine (92), Seine-Saint-Denis (93), Val-de-Marne (94), and Val-d’Oise (95)—along with several neighbouring departments, including Oise, Somme, Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, and Loiret, the report added.

Krystal Kenney, an American photographer living in Paris, captured a series of illuminating thunderstorms against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Sharing the video, Kenney wrote, “One lightning strike over the Eiffel Tower. Minutes later, the heatwave was over. I’ve lived in Paris for years, and I’ve never seen anything quite like this. Did anyone else witness this storm?”