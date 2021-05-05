Local farmer accidentally makes Belgium bigger and France smaller. Here’s how it happened

The border, formally established under the Treaty of Kortrijk, was signed in 1820 after Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo five years earlier. The stone dates back to 1819 when the border was first marked out.

The boundary between France and Belgium was accidentally redrawn by a local farmer when he decided to move a centuries-old marker to make more room for his tractor.

It was an amateur historian walking in the forest near Erquelinnes, a village in Belgium, who noticed that a stone used to mark the border with neighbouring France had been moved by about 7.5 feet, making Belgium a little bigger, The Guardian reported.

“We moved the 1819 border” David Lavaux, Mayor of Erquelinnes, wrote on Facebook, posting a picture of the border stone.

Lavaux, while speaking to CNN, said that all necessary steps were taken to identify the farmer who moved the stone so that the issue could be resolved. “We laugh about this more than anything else, it is not very serious,” he said. “We’re going to put back the border where it belongs. Our intention wasn’t to make Belgium bigger and France smaller!”

While authorities anticipate no other legal issues returning the stone to its original pace, the Guardian report pointed out that the farmer can face criminal charges if he does not comply.