‘Do I have a choice?’: Fox News reporter responds to Joe Biden’s insulting remark

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has laughed off US President Joe Biden calling him “stupid son of a b****” during a press conference on Monday. After Biden’s comments were captured on video over Doocy’s question on inflation, he registered his response to the president’s remarks on a Fox News show.

“…We listened to him explaining the competition council, which is the reason why he is having this meeting with most of the Cabinet. And, somebody shouted out a question about Russia,” Doocy, Fox News White House correspondent, said on the channel’s “The Five” show.

“The President said, I’m not going to answer anything off-topic. So I shouted out, something not on my two pages of questions about the crime. ‘Okay, what about inflation, do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms’. And he said that. I could not even hear him, because people were shouting at us to get out. But somebody came up to me in the briefing room and said ‘Did you hear what the President said?’ I said no, what. ‘He called you a stupid SOB’,” he added.

Jesse Watters, one of the hosts, said, “I think the President is right, you are a stupid SOB.” Doocy responded, “Yeah, nobody has fact-checked on it yet. It’s not true.”

Watters went on asking, “So you know that everyone is talking about you and you are going to be known as the stupid SOB guy. Before you were like the hair guy with the blonde hair, now you are stupid SOB. Is this something you are embracing?”

“Do I have a choice?” Doocy asked to which Watters responded, “I don’t think so. I think you have to walk around the rest of your career as the stupid SOB.”

Watch the video:



Greg Gutfeld, another show host, also commented on the issue. “But, isn’t it something great that you were called a name by President. I meant that’s something will get you in the history books,” Gutfeld said.

Doocy answered host Jeanine Pirro’s question about press availabilities that the White House was planning on a different approach with reporters. “The White House and the communications officials here have been signalling last week when they had their first year in office anniversary that they are going to take a different approach with reporters. We thought that the man will be available for more Q&A often. Maybe it’s more stuff like this,” he said.

As Doocy’s response went viral, some users have even supported him and others criticised him.

Peter Doocy, not only way smarter than Joe Biden, also way funnier. Well played here: pic.twitter.com/kXlewjXJ2K — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 25, 2022

If you aren’t laughing at yourself, you aren’t winning in life. — Tyler Tracy (@TylerTTracy) January 25, 2022

Let’s go Peter! — Imagine No Libs (@liberals_not) January 25, 2022

Watch Biden’s comment recorded on camera (you can find it at 0:12 to 0:15):



Doocy said President Biden called him after the incident. “Within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cell phone and he said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,” Doocy told Fox News.

He added he told Biden that moving forward, he is going to ask him questions everyone else is not asking. Biden responded positively to the comment, he added. “He cleared the air, and I appreciated it. We had a nice call.”