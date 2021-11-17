scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
‘When did I mention measles?’: Fox News’s Laura Ingraham gets confused by Netflix’s You, Penn Badgley reacts

When Raymond Arroyo, was discussing the popular thriller series You, Laura Ingraham failed to get the reference mistaking it for herself.  

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 17, 2021 1:06:06 pm
netflix you, fox news netflix you confusion, Laura Ingraham you video, Laura Ingraham, Raymond Arroyo, funny news, viral news, indian expressAs the hilarious clip has gone viral, many are wondering whether it was scripted or not.

In one of the best TV moments in history, Fox News host Laura Ingraham started a laughing riot online after she confused herself with Netflix show You. When a regular guest to the show, Raymond Arroyo, was discussing the popular thriller series, Ingraham failed to get the reference mistaking it for herself.

Appearing on Monday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the host and guest were seen complaining about “woke” television, where he referred to an episode of the serial killer drama in a segment titled: “Numbers don’t lie: viewers like woke-free TV.”

Arroyo mentioned that he was “watching an episode of You where measles came up.” Arroyo, a conservative commentator and regular guest, added that the Netflix series discussed many things,  including buzz around vaccines and Covid-19.

“I was watching an episode of You when measles came up,” Arroyo said. Baffled by it, Ingraham interrupted: “Wait, wait, wait,” she said. “When did I mention measles?”

“I don’t know. It was on You,” Arroyo continued as Ingraham asked again, “What are you talking about?”

And even though the guest tried to explain he wasn’t referring to her, but the show starring Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti in lead roles, Ingraham failed to comprehend. Lastly, Arroyo gave up realising Ingraham was annoyed and the segment quickly ended shorty.

Watch the epic segment here, which has amassed over 5 million views in less than 24 hours after podcast host Jay Lawrence shared it.

From the show’s actor to Netflix along with netizens all joined in the conversation. While most said it’s hard to believe it’s not a satire or scripted, others couldn’t stop themselves from cracking jokes using the name of the host’s show.

While star Penn Badgley quipped: “It’s gotta be a bit,” without sharing or mentioning the video, the official handle of the series posted a hilarious GIF as a comment. But for many, it reminded them of the iconic scene from Abbott and Costello where they keep having a similar conversation about ‘Who is on first!’ or another scene from Rush Hour 3.

Check out here how netizens reacted:

