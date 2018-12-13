Donald Trump’s favourite news channel Fox News gets his name wrong

Bloopers on live news are common, but this one by Fox News sparked the same joke by multiple people. In a recent segment the channel got US President Donald Trump’s name wrong, and it sparked jokes about how even Trump’s favourite channel has distanced itself from him.

Advertising

On Tuesday night, when the channel listed those who didn’t get picked as Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year, they listed the US President’s picture with a caption that said ‘David Trump’.

News anchor Laura Ingraham, who was presenting the segment noted the error and said on-air, “It says David Trump on my sheet, but I assume they mean Donald Trump.”

Watch the video here:

Many spotted the error and had a field day, coming up with jokes about it. Many couldn’t believe that it was Fox News that made the mistake, given it’s the channel the president talks about the most in his tweets:

I have seen many, many hilarious copy mistakes; this might take the cake https://t.co/sLzCLeyYPT — Megan Paolone (@meganpaolone) December 12, 2018

Hey Fox news, who the hell is David Trump? pic.twitter.com/snJf3DvnW2 — Dave Matt (@davematt88) December 12, 2018

Ha! They’re already distancing themselves from him. https://t.co/03pb4s8f9c — Brandon Terrell (@brandonmterrell) December 12, 2018

Donald Dennison. — DJ FM® (@djfmdotcom) December 12, 2018

This can’t be real, can it? — JMS (@pantherkat) December 12, 2018

David? Oh Fox, you can’t pretend you don’t know him now! 😆 https://t.co/372ZbT99ki — Chris (@ChristineCSE) December 12, 2018

Have you ever seen the person who ghostwrites Trump’s tweets in the same room that writes the FOX News banners? https://t.co/ulQrj66HEh — Christopher Blizzard (@chrisblizzard) December 12, 2018

Trump’s state run propaganda machine got his name wrong? Ouch. https://t.co/PmievmYIl0 — Ryan Keller (@maizewings) December 12, 2018

Donald Trump is the one that committed treason. David Trump, he is just a hardworking self-made man. A real voice of the people. https://t.co/3keHq4nnR6 — Christopher Bennett (@photography139) December 12, 2018

When @foxnewspolitics cant even get your name right and nobody cares… #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/7lvOn3eVCD — Mando Magic (@Mando_Magic15) December 12, 2018

I want some of what the chyron editor at Fox is smocking. In fact, I think I’ll take all of it away from them because they’ve had enough. https://t.co/kL1fcktDnv — Lola Gayle (@LolaGayleC) December 12, 2018

If it was another network there would be tweets about enemy of the people. He can’t even complain…it’s his state propaganda network! And the only people interested in the CoS job work there. Anyone else tired of all the winning? https://t.co/aHYUS6wwhp — Erin Leigh (@ImErinLeigh) December 12, 2018

#DavidTrump is the only actually competent, hardworking, intelligent one of that generation of Trumps. It was really #DavidTrump who wanted to run for POTUS, until Donald kidnapped him, keeping him prisoner in a cabin in upstate NY since 2015.#FreeDavidTrump https://t.co/bj3qYfxZyj — Rachel McGonagill (@RachelMcGonagi1) December 12, 2018

A+ editing skills over at @FoxNews. My nephew could do a better job & he’s 5. https://t.co/77ro02fctt — Rebecca//Kastle is endgame bitches (@frankloveskaren) December 12, 2018