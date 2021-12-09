Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in New York, videos go viral

With Christmas just around the corner, preparations have begun in full swing across the world. As big trees are spotted in public areas spreading festive cheer, one put up by Fox News caught fire on Wednesday night, leaving all shocked online. Video footage of the decorated trees being engulfed in flames is now breaking the internet.

The 50-foot-tall artificial tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post in New York City caught fire shortly after midnight, the police said. Photos and videos from the scene show the fully decorated tree going up in flames quickly got everyone talking online.

While at first it wasn’t clear what led to the huge fire, Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out. “This is the Fox Square in New York, outside of Fox headquarters,” Bream said. “It appears that our giant Christmas tree there, just a couple of minutes ago, was completely engulfed in flames.”

#BREAKING: The Fox News Christmas Tree is on fire in NYC pic.twitter.com/xfWdFgdQIS — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) December 8, 2021

The incident happened just days after the tree was unveiled in a televised tree-lighting ceremony. As firefighter rushed to the spot to control the situation, they managed to extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man was arrested later on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing according to the Associated Press. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews on the scene to extinguish fire at tree in Fox Square pic.twitter.com/q7QCey44G2 — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) December 8, 2021

A New York City Police Department spokesperson told NBC News on Wednesday identified the man as Craig Tamanaha, who has no known address, in connection with the incident.

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Wednesday that the Christmas tree would be rebuilt and a new tree-lighting ceremony would take place on Thursday. “We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us,” Scott wrote in a memo to Fox News staff. “We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this.”

The Fox News Christmas Tree fire but set to Let It Snow Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/IHcLL2aLTG — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) December 8, 2021

The arsonist who allegedly torched the Christmas tree was freed after his arraignment because his charges were not eligible for bail under new liberal reform laws, New York Post reported.

“I didn’t do it!” suspect Tamanaha claimed to reporters outside Manhattan criminal court after being asked about the early morning arson that caused about $500,000 in damage.