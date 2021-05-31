‘What the actual fox!’: UK woman finds fox inside washing machine

“Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX,” Prayag wrote, sharing the picture of the animal inside the appliance.

A UK-based woman had an uninvited but adorable furry guest inside one of her household appliances.

Natasha Prayag took to Twitter on May 25 to tell the world that she found a fox stuck inside her washing machine and now her tweet is making rounds on the internet.

“Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX,” Prayag wrote, sharing the picture of the animal inside the appliance.

According to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old had left the front door open to go to the car when the bushy-tailed intruder sneaked into her house in Streatham.

Prayag reportedly spent over half-an-hour searching the house for the fox before finding it inside the washing machine.

The tweet soon went viral, with many amused by the animal’s presence. Some even shared photographs of such ‘unexpected guests in their homes.

Check some of the reactions here:

