Early Fourth of July show: Firefighters battle fire containers at fireworks store explode

Fourth Of July celebration is all about fireworks, however, one celebration began way too early after containers caught fire outside a fireworks store at Fort Mill, South Carolina. The fire led to rockets exploding and destroying two containers of fireworks which were stored for sale.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke around 5:45 am local and confirmed that the containers belonged to Davey Jones Fireworks. Firefighters got an early Fourth Of July show, when the containers exploded, showering vibrant colours into the air.

The police tweeted a video of the unintentional pageantry, showing some rockets shooting into the air while another exploded on the ground.

Firefighters are battling a fire at Davy Jones Fireworks store on the section of Carowinds Blvd. near the store is closed. You can turn North towards Carowinds Park off Ext 90 but not south. — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019

What exactly caused the fire was not yet confirmed. According to the officials, the explosion was too large that it took about 45 minutes to put out the fire. The massive breakdown even brought down a power line and several areas were without power for some time.

They later also clarified that it wasn’t the store which was charred but the containers outside that were destroyed in the explosion adding that the store was closed at the time of the incident.

NOTICE: To clarify this is not the actual store the fire was in containers outside the store. Carowinds Blvd from Hwy 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp is closed to traffic.

Please find an alternate route.

— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019