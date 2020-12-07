scorecardresearch
Monday, December 07, 2020
After US and Romania, a monolith pops up in England’s Isle of Wight

Reports said that the mystery structure was spotted by a local on the island that lies off the southern coast of England.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 1:54:06 pm
Monolith, Isle of Wight, Fourth Monolith, Isle of Wight monolith, reflective monolith Isle of Wight, three-sided pillar, Mystery monolith, Silver pillar Isle of Wight, England Monolith, Monolith in England, Trending news, Indian Express news.The structure was reportedly 10ft tall and reflective.

After monoliths popped up in Utah, Romania and California, a new one has been found Sunday in the Isle of Wight in England.

According to Sky News, the mystery structure was spotted by locals on the island that lies off the south coast of England.
Tom Dunford said he was walking his dog with his fiancé when he spotted the structure.

“I knew about all the monolith stories recently, so I recognised it straight away,” he told the news outlet.

After news of the fourth monolith broke, many reportedly flocked to the site to see the mystery object.

Take a look here:

Here’s how people reacted to the emergence of the latest structure:

Earlier this week, a monolith had appeared outside a shop in Pittsburgh.

However, the owner of the Pittsburgh candy store revealed he commissioned the 10-foot tall structure to capitalise on the recent interest in the structures.

