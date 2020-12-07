After US and Romania, a monolith pops up in England’s Isle of Wight

The structure was reportedly 10ft tall and reflective.

After monoliths popped up in Utah, Romania and California, a new one has been found Sunday in the Isle of Wight in England.

According to Sky News, the mystery structure was spotted by locals on the island that lies off the south coast of England.

Tom Dunford said he was walking his dog with his fiancé when he spotted the structure.

“I knew about all the monolith stories recently, so I recognised it straight away,” he told the news outlet.

After news of the fourth monolith broke, many reportedly flocked to the site to see the mystery object.

Take a look here:

Have you been out to see the curious mirrored object on Compton Beach? #IsleofWight #iwnews Story: https://t.co/0d6mj6WE4Q pic.twitter.com/A73uLavKQy — Isle of Wight County Press (@iwcponline) December 6, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the emergence of the latest structure:

Magic is real it seems? — joseph amenaghawon (@jogbosky) December 7, 2020

This is probably promo for either a movie or TV series — L&L (@wai01) December 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/H47Nzsb5pi — Chris Clark | Big Ideas – Small Dogs (@chriskclark) December 7, 2020

fell like its definitely a publicity stunt for a new shrek movie. — Ricardo Torres (@rtorres81) December 7, 2020

Pretty cool locations these pieces have been sighted. Personally, I look forward to new reports! Fun way to learn a wee bit more of the local places & geography. Even enjoyed the beans & the gnome once upon a time. My gnome only travels around the house now. Sad gnome. — ImPossible (@LilBreadBakerMe) December 7, 2020

Okay, I finally figured it out… pic.twitter.com/NMzStOJFvE — 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘵 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘶𝘴 (@DaveShecky) December 7, 2020

Breaking News: Crop circles on the decline as pranksters busy with monoliths. More at 11. — B T Y (@pullshot2) December 7, 2020

I like it. I hope it becomes a huge mystery w hundreds of conspiracy theories! Just for fun and entertainment. Or a cure for Covid… or something!! — oceandog (@oceandog) December 7, 2020

Someone needs to set up hidden cameras — Vikingstad (@HockeyRockBeer) December 7, 2020

This is getting ridiculous — Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) December 7, 2020

Earlier this week, a monolith had appeared outside a shop in Pittsburgh.

However, the owner of the Pittsburgh candy store revealed he commissioned the 10-foot tall structure to capitalise on the recent interest in the structures.

