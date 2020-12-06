Fourth monolith that appeared outside Pittsburgh candy shop disappears

A passerby touches the monolith standing outside Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Source: Reuters)

A monolith that appeared outside a candy shop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday has mysteriously disappeared. The 10-foot-tall metallic structure was found outside Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop. In a video posted on their Facebook page, the shop owners claimed it mysteriously appeared in front of the store the other day. As local media started reporting about it, they invited people to “come see the Monolith before it mysteriously disappears!”

But unlike all its predecessors, there is a twist to this latest ‘discovery’. It has now come to light that the monolith was in fact commissioned by the shop’s owner, Christopher Beers. The 10-foot tall, 24-inch wide triangle of plywood covered in sheet metal was specially commissioned to garner attention and attract customers, according to WTAE Pittsburgh.

“There is a mystery behind it,” Beers told Reuters, admitting it was designed to drive up candy sales. “Hopefully, it’s a reminder to support small, local businesses that have been so badly hit” by COVID-19, said Beers, owner of the independent chain of 10 candy stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Since the monolith went up, business has been brisk at Grandpa Joe’s. Customers posed for selfies with the monolith before heading inside to load up on Christmas sweets. Sadly, as it managed to get a lot of attention, it ended up being stolen. But the store owners brought back a replacement overnight!

“Sadly, our original monolith disappeared last evening and rather than share the video surveillance, we rebuilt another,” they posted the update on their Facebook page saying “it’s back!”

“We are honored by the overwhelming positive response to the hundreds of people who drove to the Strip today to take a selfie and see our ‘monolith’. We thank everyone for their continued support and hope this provided a little comic relief during such a difficult time,” the post added.

Since mid-November, the shiny metallic columns have appeared and then disappeared from various locations after creating a frenzy among locals as well as people from around the world. At first, it was a remote location in Utah desert, then another in Romania, and another popped up in a California park. Although there have been many speculations about its origin and how it reaches it location, netizens have found it as a fodder for memes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd