‘Little angel’: Four-year-old boy uses signs to interpret show for deaf parents, wins hearts online

A four-year-old boy’s sweet gesture for his hearing-impaired parents is winning him plaudits online. Gabriel Toseland from the UK interpreted a movie using sign language for his deaf parents and the four-year-old is winning the internet for his big heart.

Toseland went viral after his mother shared a video on Facebook, showing the boy seated beside a television and interpreting the show to his parents using signs. “My little interpreter,” the mother of the child wrote while sharing the family clip.

Talking to Daily Mirror, Britton said her son started to learn sign language ever since he was only four-months-old. She said it has created an “absolutely fantastic bond between them” with Gabriel telling her “when someone is at the door and if there is an announcement when they are out and about”.

Britton further said she and her partner Conor both use British Sign Language (BSL). “As both parents faced a lot of barriers growing up, we want him to be able to use both languages. He’s a CODA (child of deaf adults) and his bilingualism is fantastic,” the 26-year-old woman told Metro.

“I teach him by speaking as I sign so he picks it up. For example, I would sign milk before giving it to him. He’s a fantastic fast learner. He signed before he spoke,” she said. The couple also has a daughter and even the 19-month-old is picking up BSL.

Here’s how others reacted to the video and showered love on little Gabriel.

