Four-year-old girl’s snowboarding, skiing skills have taken internet by storm. Watch video

Children often leave adults astounded with their unbelievable skills and ease in learning new things. In a similar manner, a child left internet users enthralled as she was captured on camera skiing and snowboarding through snow-clad hills in China’s Zibo city.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the little girl skiing and snowboarding with ease. She seems to be enjoying the ride as she spins and slides to the sides with confidence and control in the video.

As per the text insert in the video, the child started roller skating at the age of two and by the age of four became a competitor at local Shandong youth roller skating competition. She has been trained by her father Zhang Hekai who is a former extreme roller-skating world champion and winner of national freestyle title in skiing.

This 4-year-old is shredding the slopes ⛷🏂 pic.twitter.com/GBipeiv4fv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 1, 2022

He was quoted as saying in the video that she can learn techniques in one day that take other kids days to pick up. He wishes the little girl can participate in the future Winter Olympic Games.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 12,93,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “She was born to be an olympian.” Another user wrote, “She’s absolutely amazing. @XGames, sign her up.”

In February this year, another four-year-old girl grabbed attention online as she gave a motivational talk while snowboarding in Mount Rainier National Park in the US. Curious to know what she thought, her father attached an earphone inside the little girl’s snowsuit and she was heard saying, “I won’t fall…maybe I will” and she added, “That’s OK, ’cause we all fall.”