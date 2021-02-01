Little girl discovers 220 million-year-old dinosaur imprint at south Wales beach

Bendricks Bay is well known for its dinosaur footprints that were "preserved for 220 million years in desert muds."

A casual stroll on the beach turned into quite a happening moment for a four-year-old girl when she discovered a 220 million-year-old imprint.

Lily Wilder, her father and their pet dog were walking along the beach Bendricks Bay in south Wales when she happened to notice a well-preserved dinosaur footprint, the NBC reported.

“It was on a low rock, shoulder height for Lily, and she just spotted it and said, ‘look, Daddy,'” the girl’s mother Sally Wilder, 41, told the news channel. “She is really excited but doesn’t quite grasp how amazing it is,” Sally added

See the picture here:

The pictures, taken by Lily’s father were shared with the family after the little girl’s grandmother encouraged them to reach out to local experts and fossil enthusiasts, the website added.

Wales Museum shared a picture of the dinosaur imprint along with a caption that read, “A well-preserved dinosaur footprint has been discovered on a beach near Barry in south Wales and could help scientists establish more about how dinosaurs walked.”

According to the official website of the museum, Bendricks Bay is well known for its dinosaur footprints that were “preserved for 220 million years in desert muds.”

Identified as a type of footprint called Grallator, the imprint is over 10 cm long and most likely is of a dinosaur that stood around 75 cm tall and 2.5 m long, the website stated.