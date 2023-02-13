Four-year-old boy steals limelight during ice hockey match, watch the adorable video

Attending a live sporting event can be an exciting experience, thanks to the competitive energy and friendly rivalry between the opposing teams. A four-year-old boy from Detroit got to experience this when he attended an ice hockey match between the Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The young boy, dressed in a Detroit Red jersey, was caught on a jumbotron as his family members held a card that said “It’s my first game – George.” When George and his card appeared on the big screen, the home crowd at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena bursts into cheers. The camera then panned to Vancouver Canucks fans and the crowd hooted in an exaggerated manner.

This game of cheering George and booing the Cannucks fan made for a wholesome communal experience at the game before the match resumed.

WE LOVE GEORGE! pic.twitter.com/NQbrgOjrYQ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2023

The video of this sweet crowd interaction soon went viral after Detroit Red Wings shared it on their Twitter page. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is awesome, what a great 1st game for this young man, it’ll be something he’ll remember forever!”. Another person wrote, “I liked how the guys that were getting boos were being super good sports about it. All fun! George is adorable!”.

After the Detroit Red Wings won the match, they gave an honorary star to George in a tweet about the three stars of the match (in ice hockey three stars refer to the three best players in a game). In the comments, many people considered George a lucky charm for the Detroit Red Wings. A Detroit Red Wings supporter wrote, “Get that kid season tickets. We need him for the rest of the season.”