Four-year-old boy, who taught himself to read, becomes Britain’s youngest member to join Mensa

Do you remember the time when you learnt to read as a toddler? Most of us struggled to remember the alphabet and pictures made it easier to identify the objects. A four-year-old boy in the UK has astounded everyone to become Britain’s youngest member to be accepted in Mensa, the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world.

The precocious boy named Teddy, from Somerset, England, learned to read at just 26 months old, his family says, according to the BBC. Not only this, but the boy can count to 100 in six non-native languages, including Mandarin.

Also Read | This video of a little boy awestruck by a security guard is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

Mensa is a non-profit organisation open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on an approved IQ test.

“He’s starting to figure out that his friends can’t read yet and he doesn’t know why, but it’s very important for us to keep him grounded,” Teddy’s mother Beth Hobbs was quoted as saying by the BBC.

She said he learned to read at just 26 months old “by watching children’s television and copying the sounds of letters”.

“Bro gives teachers homework,” an Instagram user joked. “Mensa is a very good place for kids like him, because there’s orientation to the parents not push him too hard, so he can enjoy his childhood, and how to better stimulate his intelligence within his limits. Hope the parents respect his limits and make it fun,” expressed another. “Now we can all watch Sheldon growing up in real life,” said a third. “Some kids learn very fast. I taught my eldest daughter to read at the age of two also. Other children catch up when they get older. POV, my daughter is still pretty smart. Alhamdulillah,” shared another netizen.