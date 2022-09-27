Four US sisters break Guinness World Records for highest combined age of four living siblings

Four sisters from South Dakota, USA, received the Guinness World Records for the highest combined age of four living siblings — 389 years 197 days. The world record was achieved by the quartet Arlowene Overskei, Marcene Scully, Doris Gaudineer, Jewell Beck, the GWR confirmed.

The previous record was of 383 years, 147 days and on August 1 this year, the four sisters broke the record.

Arlowene Johnson Overskei, born on October 6, 1921, lives in St Paul. Born on May 6, 1923, Minn Marcene Johnson Scully resides in Sioux Falls. Doris Johnson Gaudineer, born on April 14, 1926, resides in Arroyo Grande, California. The fourth sister, Jewell Johnson Beck, born on May 26, 1929, lives in San Diego, California, according to Madisondaily.

They were born to Harry Johnson, a mail carrier and Della. Born in Rutland, the four sisters are renowned as Johnson singing sisters.

“We loved singing together, but now I sing ‘I Love You Truly’ to my sisters on the phone as we haven’t been all together for a number of years. And it’s a great opportunity to celebrate our long lives,” one of them was quoted as saying by GWR.

When asked about the inspiration to attempt the world record, Gaudineer was quoted as saying by Madisondaily, “We are still living, and that’s something to celebrate.” “It’s a way to celebrate long-lived relationships with my sisters. I love that we are finding things out as we remember our years together,” Scully said.

Although separated by distance, the sisters stayed in touch through eight decades and visited each other. Now, the sisters stay connected over phone calls.

Advertisement

Recounting memories of their reunion, Lori Wilbur, Scully’s daughter, told Madisondaily, “There were a lot of weeks in the summer when we’d all be together,” Wilbur recalled. “It was all singing and playing games. We would have fires by the lake for summer reunions.”