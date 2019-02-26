WATCH: Four-month-old Pitbull pup reacts to Mufasa’s death in the movie Lion King

Almost everyone who watched The Lion King was overcome with emotion when Simba’s father Mufasa dies in the 1994 Disney animated movie. A viral video of a four-month-old Pit Bull pup shows that even animals tend to show empathy. Shared on Facebook by one Josh Myers, his pup Luna stops playing with her toys when the emotional scene comes on.

“So Hannah and I were watching the Lion King while Luna played wildly with her toys. But right as Mufasa falls to his death, she stops and turns to the TV to watch. To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I’ve ever seen. She even lays down right after Simba lays with his dad…We don’t deserve dogs. 💚 4 months old and she’s already showing empathy,” he wrote.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral on social media and has over five million views and one lakh shares. Some also called the viral clip the “most precious thing” they have seen in their life. It was also shared on Twitter by user Dustin DeBerry with a caption that read, “Mufasa’s death is one of the most heart-wrenching movie scenes ever. There’s no way to make it any more sa-”

