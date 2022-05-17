Four carpet pythons spotted in Australian family’s house. Watch video

Spotting a small snake inside your house can send shivers down the spine. Now, imagine large carpet pythons visiting you over a period of two to three days. A family in Australia’s Buderim had to deal with four of these slithery intruders in their house over the same period.

Videos showing the rescue and release of two carpet pythons have surfaced online. The clip shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shows the carpet pythons over the deck of the family’s house. Rescuer Stuart McKenzie is heard saying in the video, “It looks like one is a male and another is a female. They are on top of the deck and it looks like they are about to mate.”

Another snake is seen slithering through the chairs. McKenzie catches hold of the reptile as it moves down to the floor and transfers it inside a cloth bag. He then aims at another snake slithering through the chairs and manages to capture it. One of the reptiles is seen released into the wild at night toward the end of the clip.

The snake catchers mentioned in their Facebook post that multiple snakes are spotted in a house during the breeding season. “4 Big Carpet Pythons On One Family’s Deck! Its not very often this happens but during the breeding season we regularly get called out for multiple snakes at one home. This particular place in Buderim had 4 Carpet Pythons on their back deck over a 2 or 3 day period, and 6 snakes in total over a 2 week period. Crazy!” Wrote Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers on Facebook.

Netizens were shocked to see the clip. A Facebook user commented, “I would have heart attack if I lived there.” “No choice in Australia. All snakes are protected. They have to release within a certain distance too,” commented a user.