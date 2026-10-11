Founder of free run club in New York City makes $640,000 in a year

Owen Akhibi, founder of the New York City-based social fitness group Peak and Pace, is making headlines for earning over $640,000 through his side hustle. He started the initiative in 2024 while simultaneously working in algorithmic trading sales for the investment bank JP Morgan.
After moving from London to New York, Akhibi started the fitness group as a way to build community beyond nightlife—for himself and others. Drawing on his experience with a real estate side hustle, the Gen Zer wanted to monetise his club to bring his community to ticketed events. This was similar to charging for events like comedy nights or ski trips.
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Akhibi told CNBC Make It that running with Peak and Pace is always free. However, the large-scale parties require a $15—25 ticket. The company made $640,000 in revenue in 2025, almost entirely from these parties.
He also explained the downsides, pointing out that not every party is profitable. However, the company operates overall at a 15 per cent profit margin. Currently working full-time as the head of partnerships at San Francisco-based AI robotics lab Grounded Superintelligence, he invests the profits back into the side hustle.
With the help of social media posts to advertise Peak and Pace, the run club has grown to roughly 150 runners by its fifth session. He hosted a $20-per-participant party in a Manhattan bar. As participation grew, the run club has expanded its activities to offer more value for the ticket price. It hosts hiking and ski trips outside New York as well.
In 2025, Peak and Pace drew 30,000 attendees. Akhibi told CNBC Make It that organising events and understanding people had taught him a great deal of patience.