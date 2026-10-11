Founder of free run club in New York City makes $640,000 in a year

Owen Akhibi, founder of the New York City-based social fitness group Peak and Pace, is making headlines for earning over $640,000 through his side hustle. He started the initiative in 2024 while simultaneously working in algorithmic trading sales for the investment bank JP Morgan.

After moving from London to New York, Akhibi started the fitness group as a way to build community beyond nightlife—for himself and others. Drawing on his experience with a real estate side hustle, the Gen Zer wanted to monetise his club to bring his community to ticketed events. This was similar to charging for events like comedy nights or ski trips.

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How does the run club work?