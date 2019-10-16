Fortnite fans troll Lady Gaga after she tweets asking ‘What’s fortnight’

Lady Gaga was left red-faced after fans of the game Fortnite trolled the American singer-songwriter for asking, “What’s Fortnight?” On Tuesday, Epic Games released the second chapter of their massively popular game and Gaga seemed a bit confused over the fuss over it. The 33-year-old musician took to Twitter to ask her followers about the game and was soon roasted online by netizens, who also trolled her for misspelling it.

Fortnite was released in 2017 and has gained immense popularity among gamers. It was recently in the news after fans were not able to play the game as a “black hole” had appeared and consumed everything on October 13, prompting widespread speculation among players that a major change was coming.

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

While many Fortnite fans trolled the singer, some also shared the meaning of “fortnight” — the word she had originally tweeted. “It’s a two week period of time. Fortnite, however, is a popular game played over the Internet,” read one of the many replies on Gaga’s post.

Can someone make a video of the skins dancing to her music https://t.co/bdgpL4LzfT — † (@susiejdreamer) October 16, 2019

Why do I find this tweet so hilarious https://t.co/m9bOBtLj3d — CutieSophie~ (@CuteSophu) October 16, 2019

Call me on the Telephone. I’ll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

Girl u just playing at this point pic.twitter.com/769adiIIKP — ʀᴏᴇᴍ (@RoemService) October 15, 2019