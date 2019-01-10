‘Forrest Trump’: US President’s latest typo sets off meme-fest on Twitter

US President Donald Trump has proven time and again that neither spell check nor auto-correct is his cup of tea. From typos such as ‘Boarder Security’, ‘covfefe’ to the wrong use of ‘Scott Free’, Trump’s tweets have always managed to catch people’s attention. Yet again, the 72-year-old’s recent tweet has left many amused.

Advertising

While threatening to cut off aid and funding for the recent California Forest fires, Trump tweeted, “Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”

Though Trump later corrected the spelling of “Forest” and tweeted again, vigilant netizens were too quick to let go of this opportunity. “First time: typo. Second time: thinks it is spelled ‘forrest’,” tweeted Twitter user Michael Tisserand. Trolling Trump, Dictionary.com too joined in explaining the meaning or both forest and Forrest.

first time: typo

second time: thinks it is spelled “forrest” pic.twitter.com/LHMIU72TrT — Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) January 9, 2019

Forest = A large tract of land covered with trees and underbrush; woodland. Forrest = A name preceding Gump.https://t.co/k3F9ZzjmyG — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 9, 2019

Since there aren’t all that many people in reality named Forrest, it shouldn’t be too hard to manage them. https://t.co/Q8DWr2EvYF — Deborah Budding ☃️ (@Nebula63) January 9, 2019

live look at the department of forrest management pic.twitter.com/dskRE3pGDX — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) January 9, 2019

How are we going to listen to a man who literally can’t even spell forest management? #ForrestTrump — Charles Toles (@MrCharlesBrown) January 9, 2019

We have a POTUS that can’t even spell forest properly. That’s where we are now…… Advertising I’m so done with today🤦🏻‍♀️#ForrestTrump pic.twitter.com/0dD9QbhR8x — Lisa Limon (@LisaLimonTx) January 9, 2019

Glad I got a screenshot, this folks is how #forresttrump was born. pic.twitter.com/yhTYyEaOaw — Mel Hun🇺🇸 (@Tardisthief10) January 9, 2019