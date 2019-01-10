Toggle Menu
‘Forrest Trump’: US President’s latest typo sets off meme-fest on Twitter

"Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!" Donald Trump tweeted

Though Trump later corrected the spelling of “Forest” and tweeted again, vigilant netizens were too quick to let go of this opportunity. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has proven time and again that neither spell check nor auto-correct is his cup of tea. From typos such as ‘Boarder Security’, ‘covfefe’ to the wrong use of ‘Scott Free’, Trump’s tweets have always managed to catch people’s attention. Yet again, the 72-year-old’s recent tweet has left many amused.

While threatening to cut off aid and funding for the recent California Forest fires, Trump tweeted, “Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”

Though Trump later corrected the spelling of “Forest” and tweeted again, vigilant netizens were too quick to let go of this opportunity. “First time: typo. Second time: thinks it is spelled ‘forrest’,” tweeted Twitter user Michael Tisserand. Trolling Trump, Dictionary.com too joined in explaining the meaning or both forest and Forrest.

