Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad celebrates Diwali with special helmet

Eighteen-year-old Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad is celebrating his Indian roots this Diwali. Ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix, the British driver unveiled a special Diwali-inspired helmet honouring the traditions he grew up with under his maternal grandparents’ guidance.

The helmet features colourful designs, including Indian motifs like diyas, lotus flowers, rangoli patterns, fireworks, and Phulkari-inspired embroidery, to honour the legacy of his maternal grandmother’s rich Punjabi heritage.

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The Diwali celebration will extend beyond his helmet; his grandparents will join him in Brazil for his very first Grand Prix, and Indian-inspired decorations will appear throughout the garage of his team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, and on his car.

Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with the start of this year’s Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix.

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Lindblad told grandprix.com, “Celebrating Diwali with my family, especially my Nani and Nana, has always been a very important part of my upbringing.”

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He added, “Bringing this special helmet to life is a meaningful moment, as it celebrates my Indian heritage and family roots that are such an important part of who I am. I was really involved in the creative process because I wanted to create something that felt cool, while staying true to the meaning and traditions of Diwali. The design brings together elements like rangoli, the lotus flower, diyas and fireworks in a way that feels personal to me.

Lindblad’s team will feature an “intricate rangoli pattern alongside a lotus flower and diya positioned above his surname”. A dedicated “Happy Diwali” sticker will also feature on the halo of his car, VCARB 03, in Brazil.