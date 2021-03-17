Watch: Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall punched a YouTuber and here is how it went

With a following of over 1,4 million on Wilson's YouTube channel, it did not take long for fans to respond to the viral clip. (Source: Nile Wilson/YouTube)

Time and again, YouTubers come up with innovative challenges to keep their followers engaged, however, when an Olympic gymnast volunteered to take a punch from the former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall, it sure left many biting their nails.

The video, which has now gone viral with over two lakh views, features YouTuber and former British artistic gymnast Nile Wilson and Eddie Hall. While it was obvious how it will end given that Wilson, who is 5ft 6in and weighs 60kg, was pitted against Hall, who is 6ft 3in and 158kg, people ended up applauding the former gymnast’s spirit.

Watch the video here:

Hall, who according to The Sun, is preparing to make his boxing debut this year against Hafthor Bjornsson, gave boxing tips to Wilson before the final punch.

The 11-minute clip begins with Wilson going first and taking a shot at Hall, who barely moves, before taking it to the ring where the final punch is expected to take place. hall responds with a light punch, which knocks Wilson to the ground. His final jab lifts Wilson off the ground and tosses him against the ropes. “I think I might have actually knocked him out,” says Hall. Wilson, barely moving, says he is alright.

With a following of over 1.4 million on Wilson’s YouTube channel, it did not take long for fans to respond to the viral clip. While many were amused by Wilson’s reaction, others wrote that they wanted to see more such videos of the duo.