Saturday, April 11, 2020
From Batman to soldier: Former marine dresses up to cheer up neighborhood amid lockdown

From dressing up as Batman to a soldier, the former marine is taking the internet by storm for his idea to cheer his neighbourhood while taking his dog for a walk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2020 8:54:02 pm
Former royal marine, marine dress up in costumes while walking his god, Former royal marine in costumes while walking his dog, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news Several pictures show the man dressed in a pink gown with golden embellishments. He also dressed up as a sailor and on another occasion, in an animal print suit.

A former royal marine is going viral for his creative way to lift everyone’s spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter user jack shared several pictures of his friend, a marine from Weymouth, England dressed up in fancy costumes while walking his dog.

“My mate has been dressing up every day to cheer the neighbourhood up while he takes the dogs out.” Read the caption of the post.

Take a look here:

The now-viral pictures show the man dressed in a pink gown with golden embellishments. He also dressed up as a sailor and on another occasion, in an animal print suit.

Jack further shared some more pictures in which he chose a batman costume and a sheep costume for two different occasions.

Many who came across the pictures lauded the man for his creativity and appreciated his gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

With the coronavirus lockdown in effect in most part of the world, people are coming up with creative ways to lift up each other’s spirits during these trying times.

In a similar incident, a Florida woman was spotted taking her dog for a walk in a unicorn suit. In another incident, two martial arts teacher has been dressing up as the Marvel character Spiderman and cheering up kids in the UK amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Globally, more than 100,000 people have died from the disease, with nearly 70 per cent of fatalities in Europe, according to data by John Hopkins. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

