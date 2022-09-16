‘Atta per litre’: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan makes embarrassing gaffe during live address

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan suffered another embarrassing gaffe that is being ridiculed online. During a live address on September 15, while talking about the soaring inflation, Imran Khan referred to the price of wheat flour in litres instead of kilos.

Talking about the inflation, Imran Khan said, “The price of flour has doubled. One kilo atta was Rs 50 during our tenure, however, it has crossed more than 100 rupees per litre in Karachi.” The former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief is facing ridicule on social media for this gaffe.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had incidentally made the same mistake recently while addressing a rally against price rise at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. In a slip of tongue, he said, “Earlier, atta was Rs 22 per litre, and now it was Rs 40 per litre”. However, he soon corrected himself and said kg.

Many netizens compared Imran Khan to Rahul Gandhi and joked that maybe they shared the same speech writer.

“For English speakers: Flour, says Mr Khan, railing against inflation, is now “100 rupees per litre,” commented a Twitter user. “Looks like Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan share the same speech writer,” said another. “Sometimes same lightning strikes at two places,” another user quipped.

Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022 till he was ousted through a no-confidence motion.