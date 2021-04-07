Former NBA star Shaquille O’ Neal pays for stranger’s engagement ring, wins praise

In a sweet gesture, former NBA giant Shaquille O’Neal, popularly known as ‘Shaq’ paid for a stranger’s engagement ring recently at a local jewellery store in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, a video clip catching the moment caught on camera is going viral, with the former NBA star player earning plaudits online.

In a video posted to Instagram, Shaq can be seen giving the cashier his own credit card to pay for the ring. He then was seen shaking hands with the man, congratulating him.

According to local WSB-TV, the star player was at the Zales store at a mall in McDonough when he saw a young man purchasing an engagement ring.

However, this is not the first time the former basketball player-turned-rapper has praise for his generosity. The former Lakers star frequently donates money and time to charitable causes and also has his own foundation that is involved in many charitable works.

The former athlete and sports analyst was asked about his act of kindness by his co-hosts on TNT’s Postgame Show. “He was saying hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring? And I was like, how much is the ring?” he said, adding that the young man first refused to take the money from him.

Shaq explained that he overheard the man asking about the layaway plan, which meant that he would collect the item later after paying the full amount. So, he decided to step forward and help the hardworking man surprise his girlfriend.

“This is something that I do every day,” he said, sharing more such incidents. “I’m into making people happy so whenever I leave the house I just try and do a good thing. I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all,” he added.

As the video went viral, many thanked him for his kind and thoughtful gesture.

