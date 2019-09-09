Moon is a planet? Former NASA engineer leaves ‘mansplainers’ red-faced with facts

Former NASA scientist Anita Sengupta’s tweet on Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander, which failed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface, seems to have generated quite an unexpected reaction on social media. While lauding ISRO for its attempt to land on the unexplored South pole region of the Moon, the aerospace engineer said that landing on any planet is hard for the first time.

However, some netizens pointed out to Sengupta, who has over 20 years of experience in aeronautics and played a crucial role in the launch of Curiosity rover sent to Mars, that the Moon was not a planet but a satellite. However, it is her comeback to the “mansplainers” that is winning the Internet.

In her tweet about Chandrayaan-2 mission, Sengupta wrote, “It is too early to tell what happened to #Vikram yet, but landing on the surface of another planet is very hard to do the first time. What we learn from each engineering activity is how to improve, refine, and adapt.”

However, some netizens pointed out the “mistake” Sengupta made in calling Moon a planet. “Agree with everything you said – proud of ISRO – but the moon isn’t a planet but a satellite,” read one of the many comments on her post.

Clearly, not pleased to on being tutored on a subject that she masters in, Sengupta was quick to respond to the mansplainers. “And to all the mansplainers out there planetary EDL as a discipline covers airless body DL, our moon is an airless body.”

Mansplaining is when something is explained by a man, typically to a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronising. Moreover, she then went on to share a flow chart explaining the term.