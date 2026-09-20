Why former Japan PM Yoshihiko Noda hands out flyers at railway stations

Former Japanese prime minister Yoshihiko Noda has returned to a routine that began nearly four decades ago: standing at a railway station during the morning rush and handing political leaflets to commuters.

On September 18, Noda was at Minami-Funabashi Station in Chiba, distributing flyers between 6.30 am and 8.30 am. The activity was part of his efforts to support the local constituency, according to his official schedule. The leaflets dealt with issues including disaster insurance, child support, and prefectural reform, Gulf News reported.

Watch here:

🚨 40 Years Later, Japan’s Former PM Yoshihiko Noda Still Hands Out Flyers at Train Stations. pic.twitter.com/P30olgypQj — India Live (@IndiaLiveIN) September 19, 2026

The video has gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “In India, even some former ward-level politicians can behave as if the entire system still owes them VIP treatment,” an X user wrote. “If this was India and someone ignored a former politician they’d raid their home and start fake case against them,” another user commented.

“Down to earth doesnt mean you value erode.. Its more powerfull tools than erogance… Be humble,” a third user reacted.

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The report stated that Noda began distributing leaflets at railway stations in 1986, a year before he was elected to the Chiba prefectural assembly. He entered Japan’s national politics after winning a seat in the House of Representatives in 1993.

Noda went on to serve as finance minister before becoming prime minister in September 2011. He remained in office until December 2012.

Yet his departure from the prime minister’s office did not end his early-morning station appearances. His website lists a series of station activities through September at which he will greet commuters and distribute leaflets.

A native of Chiba, Noda has long relied on direct interaction with voters. Railway stations, particularly during the morning commute, have provided him with a regular opportunity to meet constituents without the setting of a formal political event.