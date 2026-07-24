Woman loses $200,000 Google job, becomes award-winning filmmaker: ‘Zero regrets’

Instead of rushing into another corporate job, she took what she calls a “creative gap year”, focusing on writing, acting, filmmaking

A former Google employee who earned more than $200,000 a year says losing her job turned out to be the catalyst she needed to pursue a long-held creative dream. According to a Business Insider report, Trinette Faint, 54, has no regrets about walking away from the stability of Big Tech despite the financial uncertainty that followed.

Faint spent years building a corporate career, working in executive support, communications, events, and marketing roles at companies including Nike before joining Google as an executive business partner in 2018. She remained there until November 2024, when she was laid off.

The timing was especially difficult. Just two weeks before losing her job, Faint’s senior dog died, and she was preparing for knee surgery. She had her operation moved up so it would be covered by her company insurance before her benefits expired. “Jumping back into tech was not top of mind,” she said.