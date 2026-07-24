Woman loses $200,000 Google job, becomes award-winning filmmaker: ‘Zero regrets’

A former Google employee who earned more than $200,000 a year says losing her job turned out to be the catalyst she needed to pursue a long-held creative dream. According to a Business Insider report, Trinette Faint, 54, has no regrets about walking away from the stability of Big Tech despite the financial uncertainty that followed.
Faint spent years building a corporate career, working in executive support, communications, events, and marketing roles at companies including Nike before joining Google as an executive business partner in 2018. She remained there until November 2024, when she was laid off.
The timing was especially difficult. Just two weeks before losing her job, Faint’s senior dog died, and she was preparing for knee surgery. She had her operation moved up so it would be covered by her company insurance before her benefits expired. “Jumping back into tech was not top of mind,” she said.
Although her manager described the layoff as performance-related, Faint said, “I never felt that was true.”
Instead of rushing into another corporate job, she took what she calls a “creative gap year”, focusing on writing, acting, filmmaking, and launching her networking and retreat company, Chez Faint. She also worked part-time as a contract field marketing manager for Udacity, part of Accenture, to supplement her income.
Faint revealed that she initially applied for executive assistant, communications, and marketing positions to meet unemployment benefit requirements. However, repeated experiences of recruiters responding before eventually ghosting her convinced her to change course.
“I ultimately decided to scrap it all and dive fully into my creativity. When I did that, things started to change,” she said, adding that she began booking acting roles while interest in her screenwriting also grew.
She spent the following months taking acting classes, learning French, attending film festivals and writers’ retreats, pitching screenplays, and producing her own short film, Party Pants. She later won Best Actress at the Berlin Indie Film Festival for her performance in the film.
One of the moments that reinforced her decision came at the SXSW festival, where she unexpectedly met a producer searching for an actor matching her profile. “He said he came to SXSW to find someone, and I said, ‘This was why I came, to be found’,” Faint recalled.
Funding her career shift wasn’t easy. She relied on savings, severance pay, unemployment benefits, Airbnb rental income, acting jobs, and contract work. Despite the financial challenges, she believes the trade-off was worth it.
“I was definitely financially destabilized by the layoff, but I’m much more fulfilled than ever before. The trade-off has absolutely been worth it,” she said.
After spending time in France, Faint decided to relocate to Montpellier. She is now working with producers in Paris and Los Angeles to develop her television pilot, Collette’s Caleb.
Looking back, Faint says the experience taught her that chasing a dream can be frightening but deeply rewarding. “Take a small step every day toward your goal, and before you realise it, you’ll have made a giant leap,” she said, adding that she has “zero regrets” about choosing a creative life over returning to corporate tech.