Former Chinese train driver makes AI short film for Rs 42,000, gets job offer from Hollywood

A former train driver from China has unexpectedly found himself on Hollywood’s radar after creating a 3.5-minute AI-generated short film on a shoestring budget of just 3,000 yuan (around Rs 42,206). According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Liu Ziyu, 29, from Yunnan province, made the film, titled Zombie Scavenger, in only 10 days using AI tools.
The Atompunk-inspired story, centred on a robot and a mannequin-like doll, draws comparisons to Pixar’s WALL-E. Released on Chinese social media platform Douyin on May 9, the entire project was produced with AI, while the small budget was spent mainly on software subscriptions and usage credits.
The short film soon caught international attention after Hollywood-based AI filmmaker PJ Accetturo praised it online. “This is one of the best short films I have seen in years,” Accetturo wrote on social media. “If anyone can find the director, please link his socials. I would love to hire him but I cannot find him. I think he is a Chinese creator on Douyin,” he added. The film has since reportedly crossed 60 million views globally, according to SCMP.
Film name: Zombie Scavenger by MX-Shell.
If anyone can find the director, please link his socials.
I would love to hire him but I cannot find him, I think he’s a Chinese creator on Douyin.
— PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) May 10, 2026
After internet users shared Accetturo’s message with Liu, the Chinese creator responded candidly: “I do not speak English. I want to focus on my work in China.” Liu later revealed that he had exchanged several letters with Accetturo’s team and shared some of his other AI-generated projects with them.
According to Liu, the team said he could reach out if he ever wanted to work on advertisements or films in the United States. “Right now, I do not have a plan to go to the US. For me, they are like my friends in the US,” Liu said.
Interestingly, Liu does not come from a technology or filmmaking background. He studied combustion engine driving and maintenance at a technical school and previously worked as a train driver for three years before becoming a wedding photographer. His journey into AI filmmaking began earlier this year after his parents asked him to create promotional videos for their family-run hotel’s opening ceremony.
Regarding his creative process, Liu explained that writing effective prompts is key. “My prompt formula is: movement plus motivation plus mood, rather than simply telling AI to do what movements,” he said.
Liu also shared that the intellectual property rights for Zombie Scavenger have been authorised to a Chinese film company, while he continues to oversee the story’s main narrative direction. “I hate becoming dizzy with a short-term success. I will continue studying,” he said, adding, “I look forward to my next work project and hope it can also pass the scrutiny of the public.”