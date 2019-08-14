Social media helps former child refugee find man who gifted her a cycle decades ago

Toggle Menu
Mevan Babakar, the 29-year-old employee of an independent fact-checking charity in the UK, recently tweeted a photo of the man who had bought her a cycle "out of the kindness of his own heart" and asked for help to find him

Mevan Babbakar met Egbert with the help of the Internet and now people are emotional.

Almost two decades ago, a five-year-old child in a refugee camp in the Netherlands was the recepient of a cycle thanks to an act of kindness by a local resident. And thanks to social media, the woman was able to meet the kindhearted man.

Mevan Babakar, the 29-year-old employee of an independent fact-checking charity in the UK, recently tweeted a photo of the man who had bought her a cycle “out of the kindness of his own heart” and asked for help to find him. Babakar and her parents, who are Kurdish, fled Iraq during the first Gulf war, and eventually landed in a refugee camp in Zwolle in the Netherlands, where she stayed for five years.

The tweet quickly got many involved in the search and many asked what she’d do if she did get to meet him. “Honestly I’d cry my eyes out. There was so much hardship at that point in our lives and this was such a generous act, it taught me kindness can exist everywhere, no matter how terrible it may seem,” she wrote.

In a few hours, Babakar had some leads and said that some had reached out to her saying they had also benefitted from the man’s generosity.

And finally, 36 hours after the first tweet, the woman met the man in person. Babakar kept posting regular updates on her journey to meet the man, identified as Egbert.

Babakar also poted that her benefactor was happy to see her and said that he was “proud that I’d become a strong and brave woman.” However, he also thought “the bike was too small a gesture to make such a big fuss about but he’s really glad that it was the key to bringing us together again.”

The story moved many online and now, other refugees are also sharing similar acts of kindness they’ve benefited from.

