Social media helps former child refugee find man who gifted her a cycle decades ago

Almost two decades ago, a five-year-old child in a refugee camp in the Netherlands was the recepient of a cycle thanks to an act of kindness by a local resident. And thanks to social media, the woman was able to meet the kindhearted man.

Mevan Babakar, the 29-year-old employee of an independent fact-checking charity in the UK, recently tweeted a photo of the man who had bought her a cycle “out of the kindness of his own heart” and asked for help to find him. Babakar and her parents, who are Kurdish, fled Iraq during the first Gulf war, and eventually landed in a refugee camp in Zwolle in the Netherlands, where she stayed for five years.

Hi internet, this is a longshot BUT I was a refugee for 5 yrs in the 90s and this man, who worked at a refugee camp near Zwolle in the Netherlands, out of the kindness of his own heart bought me a bike. My five year old heart exploded with joy. I just want to know his name. Help? pic.twitter.com/XzUgHzllYb — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 12, 2019

For those wondering here what five year old Mevan looked like. This was my fifth birthday in the refugee camp in Zwolle. She doesn’t even know that an incredible bike is coming her way aaaany day now! pic.twitter.com/caZ6NGFh55 — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 12, 2019

The tweet quickly got many involved in the search and many asked what she’d do if she did get to meet him. “Honestly I’d cry my eyes out. There was so much hardship at that point in our lives and this was such a generous act, it taught me kindness can exist everywhere, no matter how terrible it may seem,” she wrote.

100 RTs in 30 mins, thank you all so much 🙏 Was asked what I’d do if I found him. Honestly I’d cry my eyes out. There was so much hardship at that point in our lives and this was such a generous act, it taught me kindness can exist everywhere, no matter how terrible it may seem https://t.co/ccr2XYQUlL — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 12, 2019

In a few hours, Babakar had some leads and said that some had reached out to her saying they had also benefitted from the man’s generosity.

We have one lead but not found him yet! I can’t believe we’ve hit 1200 RTs. Thank you all so much! — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 12, 2019

AND someone else who worked at the camp got in touch, Sandra, she was incredible too, she helped me use a computer for the first time! I now work in tech! More so than anything I remember these small kindnesses growing up, they helped shape me.https://t.co/RPdpNV2cMf — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

And finally, 36 hours after the first tweet, the woman met the man in person. Babakar kept posting regular updates on her journey to meet the man, identified as Egbert.

WE FOUND HIM!! A thread 👇👇 After 3000 RTs, 3 news articles, 1 video and thousands of wonderful messages from around the world, @Arjen78 made contact with the family! Guys, I knew the internet was great but this is something else. https://t.co/H4qmL1uVqQ — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

Ok I found the right one! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ndeUmFieAk — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

I mean, at this point a rainbow on my way to see him just feels completely ordinary. Why not. Our car is being lifted by doves btw. pic.twitter.com/s1DvlUFbqi — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

Babakar also poted that her benefactor was happy to see her and said that he was “proud that I’d become a strong and brave woman.” However, he also thought “the bike was too small a gesture to make such a big fuss about but he’s really glad that it was the key to bringing us together again.”

He thought the bike was too small a gesture to make such a big fuss about but he’s really glad that it was the key to bringing us together again. He says he doesn’t smile in photos so we took a serious one together instead. pic.twitter.com/8UoaqLf1nI — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

Small actions can have big consequences. The kindness that Egbert and his family showed me will stay with me for a lifetime, and it continues to shape me as a person. That’s the magical thing about kindness, it doesn’t cost anything and it changes the world one person at a time. — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

The story moved many online and now, other refugees are also sharing similar acts of kindness they’ve benefited from.

