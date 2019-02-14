Here is why former Bhutan PM got his ears pulled this Valentine’s Day

Not too long ago, a photo of former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay carrying his wife piggyback to prevent her from a walk on muddy terrains went viral on social media with many calling it “Husband goals”. Yet again, on Valentine’s Day, when people all around the world are celebrating the occasion with their loved ones, Tobgay is winning hearts with a cute picture he shared.

Shared on Facebook, the picture features the politician with his wife Tashi Dolma sitting in a car. Captioned, “Happy Valentines! 😍” the image shows a frowny Tobgay sitting in front of a vehicle while his wife, who is seated in the backseat, is pulling his ears.

It did not take long for the picture to go viral, with many wondering what the former minister did to make his wife angry. To this he replied, “I forgot to get roses!” Many also called the picture, “Award-winning Valentine’s Day pic!” Here are some of the many comments on the picture: