Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has revealed that he and his family have made a major life change, with Dubai now becoming their new home. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the cricket icon reflected on the decision, expressing gratitude for his life in Australia while explaining what drew him to the UAE.

Lee shared that what initially started as short work-related visits slowly turned into something more meaningful. “What began as a few trips for work has grown into something much bigger… Dubai is now home,” he wrote, pointing to fresh opportunities, meaningful connections, quality family time, and a lifestyle he described as “pretty hard to beat.”

Opening up about the transition, Lee spoke warmly about how well his family has settled in. “The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it’s the people you meet along the way that really make it,” he said. While making it clear that Australia will always hold a special place in his heart, he added that Dubai’s unique energy and ambition stood out to him. “But there’s just something about Dubai. The energy, the ambition, the way anything feels possible.”

Calling this move the beginning of a “next chapter,” Lee said he feels proud to now call Dubai home, even though it is still early days. He also encouraged others to experience the city at least once, promising it would be worth it. “Grateful for what’s been and excited for what’s ahead,” he concluded.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

The post was accompanied by a mix of photos and videos capturing moments from his new life. One image shows Lee standing against the Dubai skyline, while others feature him with prominent figures such as Gargash Group Managing Director and Group CEO Shehab Gargash, Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, entrepreneur Adel Sajan, and Danube Properties director Dr Sana Sajan. Two short videos add a personal touch, one of Lee enjoying a camel ride with his children, and another showing him behind the wheel of a car.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration. One follower wrote, “I’m so happy for you, Lana, and the kids to have this opportunity to experience something different. No matter where you go, I will always support you guys. You look happy, which makes me happy. Enjoy it Brett.”

Another user commented, “Welcome to Dubai, mate, it’s an epic place to bring up a young family. Hope to bump into you at some point.”

Story continues below this ad

A third person added, “Sir, you and Lana ma’am are truly my ideal people. More than your achievements, what inspires me the most is the way you have always protected, loved, and stood by your family. The care, respect, and responsibility you show toward your loved ones speak louder than any success. It clearly shows that for you, family is never secondary, it is always the first priority. In a world where many forget the value of togetherness, you remind us that real strength lies in love, support, and staying grounded. Your life teaches us that no matter how far we go, family is our real home. That is what makes you not just a great personality, but a truly great human being. I have always admired you as my motivator.”