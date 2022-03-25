Forest staff helps rescue huge elephant stuck in swamp, watch the animal give its 100% too

While the forest is their turf, it’s not usual for wild animals to often end up in some trouble in the jungle. The latest was an elephant that got stuck in a swamp in Tamil Nadu. However, thanks to the efforts of dedicated forest workers, the animal was rescued in time.

The adult elephant found itself stranded in a swamp in Gudalur, Nilgiris, and its weight hindered it from coming out on its own. While the pachyderm tried its best to climb out, it kept falling into the swamp harder. So, workers of the forest department took it upon themselves to assist the mammal.

Also Read | Video of elephants struggling to cross tracks goes viral, Railways takes prompt action

With a help of a rope, the forest staff were seen trying to pull out the mighty animal. The elephant also tried its best to hold onto it while being dragged out. Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu, who is also the monitoring officer for Nilgiris, shared the clip. She also wrote that the 25-year-old elephant also showed a fighting spirit, “The elephant too did not give up and showed exemplary fighting power to get out of the swamp holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers.”

Inspiring team work by #TNforesters in rescuing a 25-year-old elephant stuck in a swamp in Gudalur, #Nilgiris The elephant too did not give up and showed exemplary fighting power to get out of the swamp holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers.Hats off 👍 #TNForest pic.twitter.com/YvT2Zmbcue — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 24, 2022

Lauding the enormous efforts of the team that successfully carried out the mammoth task, she later shared an image of the seven people who saved the elephant.

As the video went viral people appreciated the prompt action by the forest department, while other discussed if steps or ramps should be built around these swamps to help animals in similar situations.

Kudos to the staff of Forest Department to help save this elephant. Every elephant’s life is so crucial for us. Unfortunately we are loosing a lots of them for many reasons and many are killed callously. SAVE THE ELEPHANTS. — RAJA VENKATRAMAN. (@raja_venkatram) March 25, 2022

Kudos to #TNForestors for rescuing the Tusker. A big salute to the elephant for showing never die spirit 👍 — Subramanian Swamy (@Subrama46348615) March 24, 2022

Exemplary effort by rescue team as well as the elephant. — Gyaneshwar Gupta (@GyaneshwarGup18) March 25, 2022

Poor thing just collapsed out of exhaustion 😟

Must have been a huge effort and sheer will to live that got her out.. — Gurgaon Madness (@GurgaonMadness) March 24, 2022

If you are struggling right now, doubting how much farther you can go, just remember how far you have already come. You honor and inspire those around you with your grit and grace. — A.R.Shreedhar (@srishaz) March 25, 2022

In the elephant i see myself stuck in the swamp of thoughts & fears about my future. Waiting for rescuers in the form of right mentors who will guide me out, while i struggle & persevere on my own. #JustAThought 😊 — Rahul Joshi (@Tweets_of_RJ) March 24, 2022

The A team. Real heroes. — Siva (@ksivakumar09) March 25, 2022