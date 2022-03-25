scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
Forest staff helps rescue huge elephant stuck in swamp, watch the animal give its 100% too

As the adult elephant found itself stranded in a swamp in Gudalur, Nilgiris, its weight stopped it from coming out on its own.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2022 3:38:23 pm
Thanks to the effort of the forest department staffs, the animal was rescued on time. (Source: Supriya Sahu/ Twitter, Pixabay)

While the forest is their turf, it’s not usual for wild animals to often end up in some trouble in the jungle. The latest was an elephant that got stuck in a swamp in Tamil Nadu. However, thanks to the efforts of dedicated forest workers, the animal was rescued in time.

The adult elephant found itself stranded in a swamp in Gudalur, Nilgiris, and its weight hindered it from coming out on its own. While the pachyderm tried its best to climb out, it kept falling into the swamp harder. So, workers of the forest department took it upon themselves to assist the mammal.

Also Read |Video of elephants struggling to cross tracks goes viral, Railways takes prompt action

With a help of a rope, the forest staff were seen trying to pull out the mighty animal. The elephant also tried its best to hold onto it while being dragged out. Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu, who is also the monitoring officer for Nilgiris, shared the clip. She also wrote that the 25-year-old elephant also showed a fighting spirit, “The elephant too did not give up and showed exemplary fighting power to get out of the swamp holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers.”

Lauding the enormous efforts of the team that successfully carried out the mammoth task, she later shared an image of the seven people who saved the elephant.

As the video went viral people appreciated the prompt action by the forest department, while other discussed if steps or ramps should be built around these swamps to help animals in similar situations.

