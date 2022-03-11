Forest park officials find make-up case that might be a century-old

The officials of Petrified Forest National Park, located in US’ Arizona, have found almost 100-year-old make-up box. They shared the interesting discovery on social media.

While sharing pictures of the oval-shaped make-up case, the authorities said they believe that the small tin case might be almost a century old.

What makes it even more interesting is that when the rusted box was opened it still contained dried up cosmetics which appeared to be face powder.

The Petrified Forest National Park has housed several homestead ranches since the 1880s. Therefore, it is speculated that the item might belong to one of the families who use to live there.

In the caption, the national park officials wrote that the case might belong to “one of the women of the Howell ranch or the Olson family who bought the property in the 1930s.” They further added that such small personal items will be immensely important in telling the “story of the generations of women who have called the Petrified Forest landscape home”.

One usually finds fossils of dinosaurs and even giant flying reptiles in deserted national parks, therefore, the discovery of make-up is definitely fascinating.

Archaeologists have been finding make-up and beauty related items dating back to the earliest civilisations. At sites of Indus Valley Civilization, perfume bottles, face mirrors, and kohl caskets were found.