‘Colour me Gay!’: The story behind Ford’s embellished Golden Rainbow truck

In a strong support for the LGBTQA community, Ford Europe’s wing in Germany had a witty clapback against some rude homophobic comments. Giving a cool makeover to their pick-up truck, they adorned the vehicles with glitters and rainbows, owning a “very gay” remark. Photos of the vehicles went viral, starting a conversation online.

After the company unveiled a new blue colour for their newly-released Ranger Raptor, a social media user had made the remark, which offended the company along with many online. After releasing an animated video giving hints how they reimagined the vehicle’s new coat, they shared pictures of the real deal on Twitter.

Saying that the real-life version of the video debuted at a pride parade in Cologne, they wrote: “You asked #Ford to make the #VeryGayRaptor a reality… and we heard you.” The golden truck with rainbow stickers on it also had heart sticker on its back handle, along with a decal on the windshield that read, #VeryGayRaptor.

You asked #Ford to make the #VeryGayRaptor a reality… and we heard you. 🏳️‍🌈 Our-real life version made its debut at Cologne Pride last week in all its rainbow-adorned glory.@Ford_de #FordRangerRaptor #ColognePride pic.twitter.com/EK8Fh1jLMg — Ford Europe (@FordEu) August 31, 2021

It took Ford’s design team around 60 hours to transform a regular truck into a rainbow vehicle, according to the Daily News.

In the video released earlier by the company, they remarked that the comment “stopped them in their tracks” referring to the discriminatory hint to the words. In the same video, they took up ‘Very Gay’ as a compliment and presented an all-new ‘#VeryGayRaptor’ design version of the vehicle in gold with a dash of the rainbow, thus celebrating Pride.

🌈 Watch our original video here:https://t.co/zjqFiwPJtP — Ford Europe (@FordEu) August 31, 2021

In a clear statement regarding discrimination, it took a step further supporting the LGBTQA community and asked people to take selfies if they spotted the truck at the festival. “The Ford employee network GLOBE (Gay, Lesbian or Bisexual Employees) also celebrated its 25th anniversary this year,” the company said in a statement.

“The network has been advocating the concerns of lesbian, gay and bisexual employees since 1996 and actively helping to implement the Ford ‘Diversity’ corporate philosophy in everyday working life,” it added.

However, it’s not the first time the company has done this. They had also featured a rainbow-colored Ford Ka, 23 years ago, bringing the car to the same event, Christopher Street Day celebrations, an annual event for LGBTQ community.