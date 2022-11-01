‘Forced’ to come out as bisexual, Heartstopper actor Kit Connor’s post sparks debate on ‘queerbaiting’

Public self-disclosure of one’s sexual orientation or gender identity, known as coming out, is a significant moment in any queer person’s life. In recent years, such ‘coming out’ moments of celebrities have often been publicly celebrated. However, this was not the case with actor Kit Connor who has revealed that he is bisexual.

On Tuesday, the teen star who plays Nick Nelson, a bisexual character in the popular Netflix show Heartstopper, tweeted, “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye”.

While the exact reason for Connor’s curt tweet is unclear, it is being speculated that his tweet was in response to various allegations of queerbaiting. According to Urban Dictionary, queer baiting is a “marketing technique used to attract queer viewers that involves creating romantic or sexual tension between two same-sex characters but never making it canon or evolving on it”.

The allegations surfaced in September after Connor was spotted holding hands with his female co-star Maia Reficco while shooting for the upcoming film ‘A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow’.

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

I feel like “queer baiting” should only be used in the context of a corporation/show/creation pulling viewers in by alluding to lgbtq representation but then never fully going there so as not to alienate homophobic viewers — 😈🩸💀BIEBPUNK💀🩸😈 (@JBSWAGGYSOLDIER) November 1, 2022

You guys forgot about this very important part from the comics and definitely didn’t understand the hole point of Nick’s character. You are amazing and I’m really you have go through all of this 💙 pic.twitter.com/lJfHkyqN7P — 🍂𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒏🍂 (@Fran_SOS_1D) October 31, 2022

Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story. I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it! ❤️❤️ — Michael Gunning (@MichaelGunning1) October 31, 2022

You don’t owe anyone anything. You should feel very proud no matter what. — Lewis Knight (@ThatsOurLewis) October 31, 2022

Kit, I’m so sorry that it had to come down to this, because you deserved so much better. You don’t owe anyone anything, but I hope you’re doing okay. Please take care of yourself and know that you are loved. ❤️ — Max Gao • 高俊鹏 (@MaxJGao) November 1, 2022

Replying to Connor’s coming out tweet, Alice Oseman, the creator and writer of Heartstopper, said, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖”.

Matt Bernstein, a social media personality and LGBTQ+ activist also responded to Connor’s tweet and wrote, “death to “queerbaiting” discourse forever. sending you love”.

In response to Connor’s tweet, many argued that allegations of queerbaiting should only be applied to the creators of shows and not individuals.