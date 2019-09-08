Forbes list of 100 innovators includes one woman; netizens slam the US magazine

American business magazine Forbes has come under flak after it unveiled a list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders that included only one woman.

The list included 99 men with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla’s Elon Musk occupying the first spot and the only woman Barbara Rentler, CEO of Ross Stores was placed at the 75th spot.

The reported titled, “Who are the most creative and successful business minds of today?” has triggered angry reactions on social media, with many slamming the US magazine. Many also expressed disappointment over the fact that not only was there one woman named in the list but also that the magazine had failed to include her picture in the index.

Wow @forbes @jeffrey_dyer @nathan_furr @clefrandt @Mike_Federle. You should be ashamed of yourselves. It’s 2019 and America’s Most Innovative Leaders is 99 MEN AND ONE WOMAN? Un-bloody-believable. Did no one at Forbes query this? Where were @forbeswomen? https://t.co/NQyxHk82oJ — Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop) September 6, 2019

Not even a *photo* of Barbara Rentler, the only woman on Forbes’ list of (100+) America’s Most Innovative Leaders. Just a silhouette of some dude. pic.twitter.com/ceUaxx3uCG — Eric Oesterle (@erico) September 6, 2019

A user went ahead and shared a picture of Rentler and tweeted, “Fixed this for you, @Forbes… Here’s the photo of Barbara Rentler (the only woman you could find) for your Top 100 Most Innovative Leaders list – but somehow couldn’t track down a single photo of… Welcome to 2019.”

Fixed this for you, @Forbes…

Here’s the photo of Barbara Rentler (the only woman you could find) for your Top 100 Most Innovative Leaders list – but somehow couldn’t track down a single photo of… Welcome to 2019. https://t.co/HkgkjB7J6O pic.twitter.com/jra0eTTaWj — Carolyn Thomas (@HeartSisters) September 7, 2019

I’ve been thinking about how it was possible for @Forbes to have one woman on the list of 100! And not even include a picture. My theory is that they had no women at ALL….. https://t.co/zWfrCq9RPC — Mehrsa Baradaran (@MehrsaBaradaran) September 7, 2019

So this is kinda random but I just noticed that the three men who created that 99%-dude Forbes list have not been on Twitter since 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively. And it’s a list about innovation. This makes me blink hard. pic.twitter.com/QWPwJDLf3A — Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) September 7, 2019