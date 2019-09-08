Toggle Menu
Forbes list of 100 innovators includes one woman; netizens slam the US magazine

The reported titled, "Who are the most creative and successful business minds of today?" has triggered angry reactions on social media, with many slamming the American magazine.

abThe list included 99 men with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla’s Elon Musk occupying the first spot and the only woman Barbara Rentler, CEO of Ross Stores was placed at the 75th spot.

The list included 99 men with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla’s Elon Musk occupying the first spot and the only woman Barbara Rentler, CEO of Ross Stores was placed at the 75th spot.

The reported titled, “Who are the most creative and successful business minds of today?” has triggered angry reactions on social media, with many slamming the US magazine. Many also expressed disappointment over the fact that not only was there one woman named in the list but also that the magazine had failed to include her picture in the index.

A user went ahead and shared a picture of Rentler and tweeted, “Fixed this for you, @Forbes… Here’s the photo of Barbara Rentler (the only woman you could find) for your Top 100 Most Innovative Leaders list – but somehow couldn’t track down a single photo of… Welcome to 2019.”

