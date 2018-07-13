Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018

Dictionary.com trolls Kylie Jenner after Forbes calls her a ‘self-made’ woman

Describing Kylie Jenner, the young model-entrepreneur, the magazine wrote, "At 21, she is set to be the youngest ever self-made billionaire." Dictionary.com defined self-made and the savage tweet left everyone is splits on the micro-blogging site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2018 3:46:12 pm
kylie jenner, forbes richest women list, forbes US richest women list, kylie jenner forbes cover, self made, dictionary kylie jenner tweet, dictionar savage tweets, viral news, funny news, indian express Kylie Jenner is recieving backlash on social media after Forbes called her a “self-made biilionaire”. (Source: Kylie Jenner/ Twitter)
Related News

Forbes Magazine’s fourth annual issue which honours “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” featured model-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner on its cover. Describing Jenner, the magazine wrote, “At 21, she is set to be the youngest ever self-made billionaire,” highlighting how she built a $900 million fortune in less than three years. The list features 60 richest self-made women in the US. Jenner will become the youngest ever self-made billionaire and usurp the title from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who made his first billionaire at 23.

As many were ‘miffed’ to see another member from the Kardashian-Jenner family gracing the cover, it was the “self-made” adjective that became the talking point on social media. “Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege,” tweeted writer Roxane Gay.

Many on Twitter highlighted the same and couldn’t stop cracking jokes and sharing sarcastic memes about it.

And joining the bandwagon was Dictionary.com took a jibe at the magazine with their characteristic elan — much like on numerous occasions when they corrected US President Donald Trump.

Sharing the definition of ‘self-made’, they stressed it means “having succeeded in life unaided” — reminding people Jenner was literally born into fame, fortune and success. Twitterati loved dictionary’s remark and couldn’t agree more.

And just when people went wild with their ‘self-made’ remark. They tweeted meaning of “radical” to highlight it’s not the same as a racist remark.

What do you about this cover? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement