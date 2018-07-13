Dictionary.com trolls Kylie Jenner after Forbes calls her a ‘self-made’ woman

Kylie Jenner is recieving backlash on social media after Forbes called her a “self-made biilionaire”. (Source: Kylie Jenner/ Twitter) Kylie Jenner is recieving backlash on social media after Forbes called her a “self-made biilionaire”. (Source: Kylie Jenner/ Twitter)

Forbes Magazine’s fourth annual issue which honours “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” featured model-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner on its cover. Describing Jenner, the magazine wrote, “At 21, she is set to be the youngest ever self-made billionaire,” highlighting how she built a $900 million fortune in less than three years. The list features 60 richest self-made women in the US. Jenner will become the youngest ever self-made billionaire and usurp the title from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who made his first billionaire at 23.

As many were ‘miffed’ to see another member from the Kardashian-Jenner family gracing the cover, it was the “self-made” adjective that became the talking point on social media. “Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege,” tweeted writer Roxane Gay.

Self made??? Please. Self made in my mind means coming from nothing. Not having the aid of your VERY rich famous family 🙄🙄🙄 #kyliejenner — radiomadison (@RadioMadison) July 12, 2018

the lesson here is that if your parents have the connections to shop a reality show that launches when you’re 10 so you’re famous from childhood & have very famous siblings, maybe you too can pull yourself up from your bootstraps & start a company valued at billions #goals — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) July 11, 2018

While everyone is praising Kylie Jenner for being a billionaire at 21 🙄 @Malala (also 21) is investing her time and money in young girls education in Brazil, now that’s a real achievement! 👏🏻👏🏻 #SelfMadeWomen #Priorities #Malala #KylieJenner — Ms.V (@vnnyvngs) July 11, 2018

Just saying If my sister was Kim Kardashian

Father Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner

Mother Kris Jenner I’d be a millionaire too. That’s a whole lot of privilege. #SelfMadeWomen — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 11, 2018

Many on Twitter highlighted the same and couldn’t stop cracking jokes and sharing sarcastic memes about it.

“She used some $250,000 of her earnings from modeling gigs…to produce the first 15,000 lip kits” Cool where do we pick up our $250k #SelfMadeWomen starter kits? https://t.co/ZMDA7NicvV — Maggie Laush (@maggielaush) July 11, 2018

Congratulations to @KylieJenner on her @forbes self-made billionaire cover. The way she fought her way up from nothing; no money, support, connections or management is utterly awe inspiring. #forbes #kyliejenner — Rosie Kalber Creative (@rosiekalber) July 12, 2018

#KylieJenner is 21 and has a net worth of $900 million dollars. I’m 28 and have less than £900 quid in my current account. 🙂🙃 fml. — Joe Cousins 🤴🏻 (@joecousins89) July 12, 2018

YAAAAAS! This is SO inspirational. All you have to do is have a family that’s already rich and famous with a reality television show and you can also achieve what Kylie Jenner did—it really is that easy! #SelfMadeWomen 💅 https://t.co/lhq1Ij6Uae — The Humanist Report (@HumanistReport) July 12, 2018

Oprah Winfrey, who grew up dirt poor, whose mother cleaned other people’s houses to make ends meet, yet went on to create a media empire is a #SelfMadeWomen. Kylie Jenner didn’t make anything that wasn’t already resting on a foundation of wealth and success. — Wakanda Citizen (@ThirdKingKD) July 11, 2018

Not typically one to throw shade—but for the ACTUAL #SelfMadeWomen out there who started with no capital, no network, no social media presence, & no nepotism to help get started, YOU are what this hashtag implies & please don’t think otherwise because of this pedantic article. pic.twitter.com/vmuM731Rdr — Mike Johnson (@NorCalNavyMike) July 11, 2018

It’s funny because when people who are suffering (those w/o water in #Flint, Puerto Rico, etc.) need help “thoughts and prayers” are sent out but ppl can manage to send money to MILLIONAIRE #KylieJenner so she can reach 1 billion in net worth. pic.twitter.com/GOqJFVYGs4 — kute.dimples (@kenita_williams) July 13, 2018

And joining the bandwagon was Dictionary.com took a jibe at the magazine with their characteristic elan — much like on numerous occasions when they corrected US President Donald Trump.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Sharing the definition of ‘self-made’, they stressed it means “having succeeded in life unaided” — reminding people Jenner was literally born into fame, fortune and success. Twitterati loved dictionary’s remark and couldn’t agree more.

When you consider yourself a fairly savage person, and then the dictionary one-ups you. https://t.co/HNuKsNBzVN — Lauren Nordstrom Darbyson (@laadylauren) July 13, 2018

Damn, https://t.co/oZdXwXZFkn is pulling no punches in 2018 https://t.co/4vwmOoNQ5u — Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) July 11, 2018

my favorite part of the simulation is when the dictionary starts throwing top shelf shade pic.twitter.com/ReJGRiJBJo — Anne Frankly (@chittlins) July 11, 2018

https://t.co/XxEAmX7ACI really just curb stomped Kylie Jenner https://t.co/iMTGWTrGna — Young Elon Musk (@Rene_J_Giron) July 13, 2018

Damn. Kylie you can borrow my aloe for that burn Dictionary. com just gave you https://t.co/532nUNFkpg — Jarrod Thurman (@jarrodt_magenta) July 12, 2018

😂 🤣😂 🤣😂 🤣 yoh! When the DICTIONARY even feels the Need to clarify on @Forbes statement that @kyliejenner is “Self-Made” pic.twitter.com/3h9YEJyX33 — Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) July 11, 2018

I think #KylieJenner just got some side eye from the dictionary https://t.co/DPMNQbVlXC — 🌊Stacy_resists_45🌊✌💕 (@Stacy5370) July 11, 2018

Come through #Dictionary with the real definition! #wordsMeanThings! F outta here #KylieJenner aint no selfmade billionare https://t.co/sls5qK6LJK — Brownie A La Mode🍫 (@ImaGeek0513) July 12, 2018

Dictionary, show me the definition of “savage” https://t.co/J4PMytUtah — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) July 11, 2018

And just when people went wild with their ‘self-made’ remark. They tweeted meaning of “radical” to highlight it’s not the same as a racist remark.

Racial is an adjective meaning of or relating to the social construct of race. Racist is an adjective describing a belief that one’s own racial group is superior or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others. Use of the n-word is the latter. https://t.co/gqlccrMMpY — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 12, 2018

https://t.co/ra2xwTOSIw being straight savage this week huh https://t.co/GDj3eMAyuj — Jay Berghuis (@jay_joy_bee) July 13, 2018

What do you about this cover? Tell us in comments below.

