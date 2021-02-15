On Valentine’s Day, wife gifts man pictures of all the women he liked on Instagram

"Is he not allowed to like other people’s posts?" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be all about coming up with creative ways to make your partner feel special. However, a woman’s idea of gifting her husband printed photos of the girls he has liked on Instagram has prompted mixed reactions online.

The video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, was originally shared on TikTok by a user named Gloria, along with a caption that read, “What did you get your man for Valentine’s Day?” the DailyMail reported. In the video, the woman can be seen wrapping a present. “Everybody is sharing what they bought their significant other for Valentine’s Day and I thought I would share mine,” she says.

She then goes on to reveal the gift, which includes the pictures of all the girls her husband has liked on the photosharing platform. “I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he’s been liking on Instagram.” “Hope he likes it,” she adds while concluding the 17-second clip.

Post the virality of the clip, the comments section was filled with netizens responding to the woman’s gift. While many called it “savage”, others found the idea “petty”. “Is he not allowed to like other people’s posts?” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.