Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

WATCH: American footballer Jovany Ruiz’s ‘tough’ nordic curl video is Twitterati’s new obsession

Featuring the footballer, the recording shows him trying out a variation of a hamstring plank, known as the Nordic curl. Though this exercise is clearly not an easy one, it did not take long for Twitterati to try it out as a challenge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2018 5:37:05 pm
twitter challenge, twitter fitness challenge, Jovany Ruiz plank, Jovany Ruiz viral video, indian express, indian express news Do you know anyone who can do it better? (Source: UBFballStrength/Twitter)
Recently, #HumFitTohIndiaFit was trending on Twitter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricketer Viral Kohli promoting the fitness challenge. Now, a video of American footballer Jovany Ruiz is giving Twitterati some fitness goals. Posted by the official page of UBFballStrength, the 8-second clip is captioned, “Some people have Ham-Strings. Jovany Ruiz has Ham-Ropes!”

Featuring the footballer, the recording shows him trying out a variation of a hamstring plank, known as the Nordic curl. Though this exercise is clearly not an easy one, it did not take long for Twitterati to try it out as a challenge. With over 11 thousand retweets and 45 thousand likes at the time of writing, the tweet was filled with various videos of people giving it a try. Check out the video here:

While some people were not able to perform as well as the soccer player, others ended up acing the exercise. Strangely so, a video of even a child trying out the exercise was posted on the tweet. Check out some of the videos and reactions here:

Do you know anyone who can do it better? Tell us in the comments section below.

