WATCH: American footballer Jovany Ruiz’s ‘tough’ nordic curl video is Twitterati’s new obsession

Recently, #HumFitTohIndiaFit was trending on Twitter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricketer Viral Kohli promoting the fitness challenge. Now, a video of American footballer Jovany Ruiz is giving Twitterati some fitness goals. Posted by the official page of UBFballStrength, the 8-second clip is captioned, “Some people have Ham-Strings. Jovany Ruiz has Ham-Ropes!”

Featuring the footballer, the recording shows him trying out a variation of a hamstring plank, known as the Nordic curl. Though this exercise is clearly not an easy one, it did not take long for Twitterati to try it out as a challenge. With over 11 thousand retweets and 45 thousand likes at the time of writing, the tweet was filled with various videos of people giving it a try. Check out the video here:

Some people have Ham-Strings. Jovany Ruiz has Ham-Ropes! pic.twitter.com/PNBO1RROfs — UB Football Strength (@UBFballStrength) June 25, 2018

While some people were not able to perform as well as the soccer player, others ended up acing the exercise. Strangely so, a video of even a child trying out the exercise was posted on the tweet. Check out some of the videos and reactions here:

Can he do this one ? pic.twitter.com/zbrHPhS0j6 — MALIK (@ErrolWisdom) June 25, 2018

I knew this looked familiar pic.twitter.com/MlgZQr6wHg — Mario (@MarioZucarelo36) June 27, 2018

1 of my favorite workouts pic.twitter.com/WbKJkEN3Wr — Tim Moore (@TimDMo) June 26, 2018

you got the MJ music on and he looks like this pic.twitter.com/oUfFx5Qesx — The Zayn Bryant. (@zaynbryantt) June 26, 2018

