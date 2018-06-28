WATCH: American footballer Jovany Ruiz’s ‘tough’ nordic curl video is Twitterati’s new obsession

Recently, #HumFitTohIndiaFit was trending on Twitter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricketer Viral Kohli promoting the fitness challenge. Now, a video of American footballer Jovany Ruiz is giving Twitterati some fitness goals. Posted by the official page of UBFballStrength, the 8-second clip is captioned, “Some people have Ham-Strings. Jovany Ruiz has Ham-Ropes!”
ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone among Bollywood actors who took the #FitnessChallenge
Featuring the footballer, the recording shows him trying out a variation of a hamstring plank, known as the Nordic curl. Though this exercise is clearly not an easy one, it did not take long for Twitterati to try it out as a challenge. With over 11 thousand retweets and 45 thousand likes at the time of writing, the tweet was filled with various videos of people giving it a try. Check out the video here:
Some people have Ham-Strings. Jovany Ruiz has Ham-Ropes! pic.twitter.com/PNBO1RROfs
— UB Football Strength (@UBFballStrength) June 25, 2018
While some people were not able to perform as well as the soccer player, others ended up acing the exercise. Strangely so, a video of even a child trying out the exercise was posted on the tweet. Check out some of the videos and reactions here:
Can he do this one ? pic.twitter.com/zbrHPhS0j6
— MALIK (@ErrolWisdom) June 25, 2018
— Reginald (@overtonXVI) June 26, 2018
I’m a get it pic.twitter.com/TnqhCtsSIB
— Aus (@austin_d17) June 26, 2018
#GluteHamChallenge @dseruga11 @UBFballStrength pic.twitter.com/z50A1rUNfk
— FSQ SPORTS TRAINING (@FSQ_Sports) June 27, 2018
I knew this looked familiar pic.twitter.com/MlgZQr6wHg
— Mario (@MarioZucarelo36) June 27, 2018
1 of my favorite workouts pic.twitter.com/WbKJkEN3Wr
— Tim Moore (@TimDMo) June 26, 2018
you got the MJ music on and he looks like this pic.twitter.com/oUfFx5Qesx
— The Zayn Bryant. (@zaynbryantt) June 26, 2018
me: pic.twitter.com/cGJyES8MRe
— luh-ry-uh🍭 (@doseofri) June 26, 2018
Do you know anyone who can do it better? Tell us in the comments section below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App