Watch: Football team celebrates goal with fan who was bullied online

An English football side is winning hearts online after they celebrated a goal with a 13-year-old differently-abled fan. A video of the players coming near the stands to hug the young fan has gone viral.

Fulham FC players were seen celebrating Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal against Bristol City by running over to Rhys Porter, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy and had been the victim of bullying on social media.

The poignant moment, caught on camera by spectators, was shared online and has so far amassed over 2.5 million views on Twitter alone in less than 24 hours.

Ported had received vile messages and abusive comments on TikTok after he posted a few videos of him playing for Feltham Bees football club, a disability sports club associated with Brentford. But Porter didn’t let the experience bog him down. Earlier this week, he raised money for Scope, a disability charity, by taking part in a goalkeeping challenge that is part of their ‘Make it Count’ campaign.

“It made me feel quite sad, but I try and get over it and I try and make the positives come out of the situation,” the resilient teenager told Sky Sports News. For the cause he did about 20 saves a day while raising awareness for differently-abled people.

His story went viral when US men’s national team and Fulham defender Tim Ream surprised Porter during an interview on British morning television show, BBC Breakfast.

“What he’s doing is more of an inspiration than anything that any of us could ever do.” 🥺 Watch as footballer, Tim Ream surprises Fulham fan with cerebral palsy, Rhys Porter, who suffered abuse online after uploading a video of him playing football.https://t.co/qkEO2Uy0e6 pic.twitter.com/w8hpJ670bM — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 23, 2021

Porter told BBC Breakfast he didn’t want to go to football training after reading the hurtful comments but was grateful for the support he received online. As his story went viral, the young boy was invited to Wembley Stadium to train with the England cerebral palsy squad.

Fulham fan Rhys Porter, who has cerebral palsy, suffered awful abuse online after uploading a video of him playing football. Now Fulham have added him to the first team squad on their website and given him a full profile! Absolutely class 👏👏👏

👉 https://t.co/midYLqt6OY pic.twitter.com/oDcCHj6ZAY — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 24, 2021

Fulham also included him in their first-team squad by uploading his full player profile. They had also invited him to train with goalkeepers Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodák.

Taking a step towards inclusivity, as Fulham players went above and beyond to make Porter feel welcome, and they have been earning plaudits online.

Just show’s there is still some humanity left in this country. Well done Fulham FC and Rhys Porter you are an inspiration to all.🙌🙌👏👏👏👏 — Mark #FBPE 🍊💙🇪🇺🌈NHS 🌹 (@markeverett1977) September 26, 2021

Abusing someone with cerebral palsy? FFS, what’s the world coming to?

