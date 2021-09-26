scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 26, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Football team celebrates goal with fan who was bullied online

Rhys Porter, 13, who has cerebral palsy, experienced online bullying after he posted videos of himself playing football. Now, he was not only invited to watch the match but also made part of the team.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 12:15:04 pm
fulham fc, Rhys Porter, boy cerebral palsy bullied, disabled football fan bullied, fulham club celebrate cerebral palsy fan, viral video, good news, indian expressThe football club also featured him as a goalkeeper on their official website.

An English football side is winning hearts online after they celebrated a goal with a 13-year-old differently-abled fan. A video of the players coming near the stands to hug the young fan has gone viral.

Fulham FC players were seen celebrating Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal against Bristol City by running over to Rhys Porter, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy and had been the victim of bullying on social media.

The poignant moment, caught on camera by spectators, was shared online and has so far amassed over 2.5 million views on Twitter alone in less than 24 hours.

Watch the sweet moment here:

Ported had received vile messages and abusive comments on TikTok after he posted a few videos of him playing for Feltham Bees football club, a disability sports club associated with Brentford. But Porter didn’t let the experience bog him down. Earlier this week, he raised money for Scope, a disability charity, by taking part in a goalkeeping challenge that is part of their ‘Make it Count’ campaign.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It made me feel quite sad, but I try and get over it and I try and make the positives come out of the situation,” the resilient teenager told Sky Sports News. For the cause he did about 20 saves a day while raising awareness for differently-abled people.

His story went viral when US men’s national team and Fulham defender Tim Ream surprised Porter during an interview on British morning television show, BBC Breakfast.

Porter told BBC Breakfast he didn’t want to go to football training after reading the hurtful comments but was grateful for the support he received online. As his story went viral, the young boy was invited to Wembley Stadium to train with the England cerebral palsy squad.

Fulham also included him in their first-team squad by uploading his full player profile. They had also invited him to train with goalkeepers Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodák.

Taking a step towards inclusivity, as Fulham players went above and beyond to make Porter feel welcome, and they have been earning plaudits online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 26: Latest News

Advertisement