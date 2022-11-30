scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Watch: This football player is ‘injured’ until his team scores

The ‘fake injury’ video was taken during the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

Italy Ciro Immobile fake injury, Euro 2020 Italy vs Belgium, gamesmanship in football, funny football videos, viral football videos, indian express

Football is a game of intense emotions, but sometimes in an attempt to score the goal, players indulge in ‘gamesmanship’. One such example of this was seen during the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 when Italian striker Ciro Immobile allegedly faked an injury.

According to Google definitions, gamesmanship is “the art of winning games by using various ploys and tactics to gain a psychological advantage”. A video of Immobile’s hilarious theatrics is going viral again amid the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ |FIFA World Cup: Fooled by ‘fake’ Neymar, fans line up for photos during Switzerland match

On Tuesday, the popular Twitter account Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) shared a clip from a Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Italy. The video shows Ciro Immobile’s foot clashing with another player as they both try to kick the ball. After the clash, Immobile falls to the ground and he appears to be in pain. However, seconds later, he rushes to his team members as they all celebrate a goal.

This old video has gathered over 1.7 million views and over 62,000 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Most people understand that soccer players are not fragile wimps. They are actually some of the best and toughest athletes on the planet. When they fake injury it’s gamesmanship. It’s an accepted strategy. It’s infuriating but for whatever reason, it’s accepted in the game.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...Premium
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

Another person wrote, “This is why I’ll never be able to take soccer seriously. Yes I know there’s diving and all of that in hockey too but this is a whole new level of embarrassing”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 10:37:32 am
Next Story

That awkward moment when the Prince of Wales says he’s backing England.

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close