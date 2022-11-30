Watch: This football player is ‘injured’ until his team scores

Football is a game of intense emotions, but sometimes in an attempt to score the goal, players indulge in ‘gamesmanship’. One such example of this was seen during the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 when Italian striker Ciro Immobile allegedly faked an injury.

According to Google definitions, gamesmanship is “the art of winning games by using various ploys and tactics to gain a psychological advantage”. A video of Immobile’s hilarious theatrics is going viral again amid the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday, the popular Twitter account Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) shared a clip from a Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Italy. The video shows Ciro Immobile’s foot clashing with another player as they both try to kick the ball. After the clash, Immobile falls to the ground and he appears to be in pain. However, seconds later, he rushes to his team members as they all celebrate a goal.

Player is “injured” until his team scores pic.twitter.com/4YAXywUdD0 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 29, 2022

A simple rule change should be that if you’re crying in pain on the pitch, you are escorted off and cannot play for the rest of the match.

If it was that bad, for the safety of the players, they shouldn’t continue to play. — ApeAge (@Dongkey_kong) November 29, 2022

Most people understand that soccer players are not fragile wimps. They are actually some of the best and toughest athletes on the planet. When they fake injury it’s gamesmanship. It’s an accepted strategy. It’s infuriating but for whatever reason, it’s accepted in the game. — DMM (@morcheeba11) November 29, 2022

That’s one of the two big problems with football. Cheating is a fundamental part of the game.

The other, somewhat related, problem is that it’s so low scoring. — Greg King (@GregKing1066) November 29, 2022

This is why Americans don’t like the sport. Take out the fact that they almost never score and it’s a bunch of passing it’s the constant laying on the ground faking being hurt — WrigleyN8 (@wrigley_n8) November 29, 2022

This is why I’ll never be able to take soccer seriously. Yes I know there’s diving and all of that in hockey too but this is a whole new level of embarrassing. https://t.co/0tzfq6Ye8V — Mike (@mikethefanatic) November 30, 2022

This old video has gathered over 1.7 million views and over 62,000 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Most people understand that soccer players are not fragile wimps. They are actually some of the best and toughest athletes on the planet. When they fake injury it’s gamesmanship. It’s an accepted strategy. It’s infuriating but for whatever reason, it’s accepted in the game.”

Another person wrote, “This is why I’ll never be able to take soccer seriously. Yes I know there’s diving and all of that in hockey too but this is a whole new level of embarrassing”.