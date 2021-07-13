Football fan predicted Italy’s win over England in Euro 2020 in 2013

The match between Italy and England was concluded with a penalty shootout.

England fans suffered a great deal as they lost the Euro 2020 Final against Italy in penalty shootouts on Sunday but it seems it was all written. To be precise, it was written eight years ago on Twitter.

On February 22, 2013, a Twitter user “Cameron” (@lawseyitfc) tweeted the results of Euro 2020. “England just lost the euro 2020 final against Italy on a penalty shoot-out, nothing has changed then!” he wrote. Little did he know that the actual outcome would also be the same. Hawk-eyed netizens and football fans somehow managed to dig out the old tweet and soon began retweeting it on the microblogging website.

England just lost the euro 2020 final against Italy on a penalty shoot out, nothing has changed then! — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) February 22, 2013

Interestingly, the user himself did not remember “predicting” the results of the Euro 2020 Final and was amused when the tweet gained traction on the social media website. “LOOOOOOL WHY has someone found this, I don’t even know what this is or what game I was presumably playing,” he wrote after the tweet went viral and garnered over two lakh likes.

LOOOOOOL WHY has someone found this, I don’t even know what this is or what game I was presumably playing 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/DbfP1sy9FW — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) July 11, 2021

The match between Italy and England was concluded with a penalty shootout after the teams fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw at a raucous Wembley on Sunday. The team won the European Championship for the first time since 1968.

The tweet triggered a plethora of reactions online with many left quite stunned.

