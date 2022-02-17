scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Football club is looking for young fan who sent money after mother couldn’t afford to see match

Swindon Town Football Club has also partnered with local charities to help families like that of the boy struggling to pay for food.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2022 4:26:52 pm
Swindon Town Football Club, Harry McKird, boy sends money to Harry McKirdy, boy with no money for food send money, viral news, sports newsThe 6-year-old fan who could afford to see the match donated 26p to his favourite player Harry McKirdy.

Much has been spoken about the love fans have for their “heroes” on the football field. But going above and beyond, a six-year-old sent in some money for his favourite footballer even though he couldn’t afford to go and watch the match. Now, the British club is asking netizens to help them find the boy.

Taping 20p, 5p, and 1p coins to a piece of paper to be given to striker Harry McKirdy, little Joe mailed it to the Swindon Town Football Club (STFC) in Swindon, Oxfordshire in England. However, it was the note accompanying the money that broke everyone’s hearts.

Joe wrote to the club saying he could not attend matches because his mother “has no money for food”. The boy explained that they don’t have enough money as his mother has to pay for his “dinner at school.” “I like Swindon Town Harry McKidy. I will come one day,” the handwritten note read.

The club shared the letter on Twitter asking people to help them find the boy, clarifying there’s no return address on the envelope. The letter came as McKirdy was named the PFA player of the month for League Two, after scoring six goals in January.

Dale Vince, the chairman of another football club, wrote on social media that they would pay for Joe to be a “Swindon Town mascot” for an upcoming match in March if he can be found. “Stories like this must unite fans,” Vince wrote.

As the letter went viral, leaving many emotional, the club took a step further as many offered to help Joe and his mother.

In an update, STFC informed followers that they have partnered with a local food bank run by volunteers and “will be looking to set up a food bank donation point” at the County Ground, where the team plays its home matches to support families struggling to make ends meet.

Netizens appreciated the club’s efforts not only to find Joe but also to take up the cause to help families struggling to pay for food. Many also suggested that the club can set up an account where people can donate money to contribute to the cause.

