Food influencer eats ‘devil crabs’ in Philippines mangroves, dies two days later

The viral video shows Emma Amit, a food influencer from the Philippines, smiling and holding up the crab before taking a bite.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the PhilippinesDevil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines (Image source: X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Social media challenges for the sake of making viral contents have claimed several lives in recent times, with content creators or influencers pushing their limits to create videos. Emma Amit, a food influencer from the Philippines, lost her life after eating a poisonous crab species, locally called “devil crab.”

According to the New York Post, the incident unfolded when Amit had gone shellfish and crab gathering with friends in a mangrove forest near her residence on February 4. The viral video shows her smiling and holding up the crab before taking a bite.

Within a day, she began to feel unwell as neurotoxins entered her bloodstream, the report added.

According to the local people, she suffered seizures and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Two days later, on February 6, she was declared dead, the report added. Laddy Gemang, chief of Luzviminda Village, expressed sadness over the incident and urged residents not to take similar risks.

“This is really saddening because they should have known,” he said. “She and her husband, they are both fisherfolk. They live by the sea, so I know they know about this devil crab that’s dangerous to eat. So why did she eat it? That is what I’m confused about.”

Village officers later visited Amit’s home, where brightly coloured shells believed to be from devil crabs were found in the garbage.

“I saw the shells, there were around eight. I don’t know if all of them were devil crabs, but they all looked alike,” Gemang added.

Also Read | ‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend

He also issued a warning to the local community, saying, “So to the residents of Puerto Princesa, I am urging you to be doubly vigilant. Do not eat these dangerous devil crabs because they have claimed two lives here in our town. Don’t gamble with your lives.”

Story continues below this ad

Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines, and about half of reported intoxication cases are fatal, the report stated.

Amit lived with her husband in Luzviminda Village near Puerto Princesa. The couple, both fisherfolk, regularly fished and gathered seafood from nearby coastal waters and mangrove forests, where shellfish and crabs are commonly found.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
After assurance in HC, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
Epstein emails show Puri meetings, visa help for aide
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement