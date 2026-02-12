Food influencer eats ‘devil crabs’ in Philippines mangroves, dies two days later

Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines (Image source: X)

Social media challenges for the sake of making viral contents have claimed several lives in recent times, with content creators or influencers pushing their limits to create videos. Emma Amit, a food influencer from the Philippines, lost her life after eating a poisonous crab species, locally called “devil crab.”

According to the New York Post, the incident unfolded when Amit had gone shellfish and crab gathering with friends in a mangrove forest near her residence on February 4. The viral video shows her smiling and holding up the crab before taking a bite.

Within a day, she began to feel unwell as neurotoxins entered her bloodstream, the report added.