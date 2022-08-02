Video of a food delivery agent removing two concrete bricks from a busy traffic junction wins the internet

Updated: August 2, 2022 12:58:48 pm
A food delivery agent’s quick thinking has won the praise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan shared a clip showing a delivery agent standing at an intersection on social media. Vehicles are seen taking diversion and after the vehicles pass by, the man is seen lifting two concrete blocks causing traffic disruption. He places them near a traffic signal and runs back to his halted motorbike. The video seems to be captured from a car halted before a red traffic signal.
“An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?” read the text in the video. Sheikh Hamdan was quick to find the man, and shared his photograph later. The man was identified as Abdul Ghafoor. Appreciating his good deed, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted, “The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”
Khaleej Times identified Ghafoor as a 27-year-old Pakistani expat. “I saw the blocks but didn’t really think much of it,” he was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times. “As I waited, a taxi went over the block and the driver almost lost control of his car. That is when I realised that it could cause a major accident.”
The Talabat food delivery agent delivered his order on time after moving the concrete blocks in Al Quoz. The food delivery company rewarded him with an air ticket to return to Pakistan and spend time with his son.
