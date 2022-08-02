scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Video of a food delivery agent removing two concrete bricks from a busy traffic junction wins the internet

Appreciating his good deed, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted, “The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 12:58:48 pm
Dubai crown prince praises delivery agent. delivery man moves concrete block from road, Dubai, Dubai Crown Prince, Pakistani delivery agent, indian expressThe Talabat food delivery agent delivered his order on time after moving the concrete blocks in Al Quoz.

A food delivery agent’s quick thinking has won the praise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a clip showing a delivery agent standing at an intersection on social media. Vehicles are seen taking diversion and after the vehicles pass by, the man is seen lifting two concrete blocks causing traffic disruption. He places them near a traffic signal and runs back to his halted motorbike. The video seems to be captured from a car halted before a red traffic signal.

ALSO READ |Meet Meerab: A woman food delivery agent in Pakistan

“An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?” read the text in the video. Sheikh Hamdan was quick to find the man, and shared his photograph later. The man was identified as Abdul Ghafoor. Appreciating his good deed, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted, “The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

Khaleej Times identified Ghafoor as a 27-year-old Pakistani expat. “I saw the blocks but didn’t really think much of it,” he was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times. “As I waited, a taxi went over the block and the driver almost lost control of his car. That is when I realised that it could cause a major accident.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

The Talabat food delivery agent delivered his order on time after moving the concrete blocks in Al Quoz. The food delivery company rewarded him with an air ticket to return to Pakistan and spend time with his son.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:08:29 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement