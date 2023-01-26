scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
‘Five-star delivery’: Food delivery agent invades basketball court with McDonald’s order

The incident occurred during a college basketball match between Loyola Chicago Ramblers and Duquesne Dukes.

Food delivery agent invades basketball gameThe McDonald's order was later delivered to a referee who had placed the order.
A college basketball game in the US was interrupted when an agent from an online food delivery company, Uber Eats, went on the court in an attempt to deliver the order.

The unnamed delivery guy was caught on camera trying to look for the person who placed the order amid the ongoing match. His presence on the court caused the organisers to pause the game briefly. As per ESPN, the McDonald’s order was later delivered to a referee who had placed the order.

ALSO READ |Watch: Japanese space tourist delivers UberEats in space

The incident occurred during a college basketball match between Loyola Chicago Ramblers and Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday. The video capturing the delivery man’s presence on the court is going viral.

In the video, the commentators are heard pointing out the delivery man in disbelief. One of the commentators says, “Was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?”.

While many people are jokingly appreciating the delivery guy’s dedication, some also raised concerns over security during the game.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “So, instead of paying for a ticket to a game all I have to do is grab a happy meal and slap a Uber eats label on it? How’d he get into the building?”. Another person remarked, “That delivery person had a job to do. Ain’t no basketball game gonna get in the way.”

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 12:11 IST
