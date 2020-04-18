The ‘Follow Me To’ photo series gets a twist for people stuck indoors during pandemic

The famous Russian travel bloggers kicked-off the challenge with some ideas for others. (Source: FollowMeTo, Roshni Shetty/Instagram) The famous Russian travel bloggers kicked-off the challenge with some ideas for others. (Source: FollowMeTo, Roshni Shetty/Instagram)

Russian photographer Murad Osmann and his partner Natalia are best known for their picture travelogue, popularly known as the ‘Follow Me To’ series. But with the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing travel, the couple has created a new photo challenge called #FollowMeToHOME.

The couple’s photo series went viral in 2013 and had people recreating their signature pose, which showed Natalia standing in front of a location with her back to the camera and her outstretched hand held by Osmann. This series included regular vacation photos and even their wedding and honeymoon images, that have since been imitated and parodied.

The photographer and his wife asked people to get creative and launched a special competition involving everyone’s indoor photography skills.

“We have never sat at home for such a long time, but we are optimistic about this and do not let ourselves be bored,” they wrote.

Osmann clicked some photos of his wife busy in household chores — from cooking in the kitchen to ironing in the bedroom — but in the familiar pose.

Since the challenge was kicked off it got responses, first from Russia then from around the globe. There have been humourous posts as well as some that feature pets.

This is not the only travel-inspired photo challenge that has caught the attention of Instagrammers around the world. #QuarantineTravelChallenge saw people recreating their favourite vacation photo at homes or turning their washing machine doors into an airplane window.

