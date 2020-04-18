The ‘Follow Me To’ photo series gets a twist for people stuck indoors during pandemic

Russian photographer Murad Osmann and his partner Natalia are best known for their picture travelogue, popularly known as the ‘Follow Me To’ series. But with the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing travel, the couple has created a new photo challenge called #FollowMeToHOME.
The couple’s photo series went viral in 2013 and had people recreating their signature pose, which showed Natalia standing in front of a location with her back to the camera and her outstretched hand held by Osmann. This series included regular vacation photos and even their wedding and honeymoon images, that have since been imitated and parodied.
The photographer and his wife asked people to get creative and launched a special competition involving everyone’s indoor photography skills.
View this post on Instagram
МЫ ЗАПУСКАЕМ онлайн-премию #FOLLOWMETOHOME ! Для тех, кто так же как и мы, ответственно подошел к собственной безопасности и к здоровью своей семьи, близких и просто незнакомых людей, для тех, кто сознательно находится в самоизоляции и видит в этом новые возможности! Переосмыслить жизнь, профессию, открыть в себе новые ресурсы и, конечно, помечтать! Мы никогда еще так долго не сидели дома, но относимся к этому оптимистично и не даём себе скучать. И не дадим вам ;) УСЛОВИЯ Выкладывайте фото в похожем на #следуйзамной стиле из дома, ведь сейчас для многих дом это целый мир! Отмечайте меня с Наташей и ставьте хештег #followmetohome Страницы должны быть открыты! Вы должны быть подписаны на @muradosmann & @natalyosmann ! Отмечайте под этим постом своих друзей, чтобы как можно больше людей остались дома и участвовали в нашем конкурсе :) Каждую неделю мы будем выбирать самых креативных и объявлять победителей в моей ленте! Приз этой недели iPhone 11 Pro !
“We have never sat at home for such a long time, but we are optimistic about this and do not let ourselves be bored,” they wrote.
Osmann clicked some photos of his wife busy in household chores — from cooking in the kitchen to ironing in the bedroom — but in the familiar pose.
View this post on Instagram
Last days of #followmetohome challenge! If you haven’t posted yet, hurry up! We’ll announce the final winner on Monday ;) Последние дни нашего конкурса #followmetohome ! Если вы ещё не публиковали свой домашний фотошедевр, сейчас самое время! В понедельник мы объявим третьего победителя ;) дерзайте ❤️
Since the challenge was kicked off it got responses, first from Russia then from around the globe. There have been humourous posts as well as some that feature pets.
View this post on Instagram
#FollowMeTo the balcony ❤️. . . . . …..time for us to clean it! 😉 . . . For the #FollowMeToHome series for @natalyosmann and @muradosmann . . . #lockdownstories #stayhome #datenight #housework #houseworkdate #fashionblogger #ahmedabad #ahmedabadblogger #stayathome #spendingtimetogether #letsdoit #coupletime
View this post on Instagram
@natalyosmann & @muradosmann #followmetohome. This would have been the time that we would’ve been back home in India with our families. However, 2020 had different plans in store. So, in this day and age of technology we still manage to stay in touch with family & friends while we self-isolate here in the U.S. But being at home all day also means consuming copious amounts of food and multitasking cooking while you entertain yourself, play dress up, virtually attend family celebrations and pray that glass of wine holds it all together. . . . #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #staypositive #quarantinelife #pursuehappy #followmeto #abmlifeiscolourful #abmhappylife #nothingisordinary #artofvisuals #photosinbetween #watchthisinstagood
View this post on Instagram
@muradosmann and @natalyosmann #FollowMeToHome to "A Whole New World🎶" of Work From Home. As a software developer forever in a state of virtual reality and switching between worlds. Where pants are optional and 9 to 5 is just a myth. Where multiple screens are all the rage and so is 24×7 coffee and snacks. Where business calls get interrupted by your energetic hamster on her morning run or loud neighbors getting frisky cz it's "Quarantine-baby-making-time". It's been a month of work from home and I've seriously lost track of which day of the week it is. My anchor @roshnisshetty keeping me from getting sucked into the vortex of 0's and 1's . . . . . Our second entry into the FollowMeToHome challenge as a couple representing our lives during self isolation. . . #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #staypositive #selfisolation . . #followmeto #wfh #workfromhome #homeoffice #homeworkspace #devlife #beautyoftechnology #happyfromhome #coder #backenddeveloper #programmers #coderlife #programmerslife #developerlife #codingpics #codingisfun #geek #popfigures
View this post on Instagram
🇦🇿 Əməliyyata həkim dəvət eliyəndə :) ⠀ Challenge- leri sevmirem, lakin bu sevdiyim @followmeto tərzində olduğuna görə qoşuluram. Dediyim kimi #Followmetohome @dr.gunelalieva! ⠀ 🇷🇺 Когда асситент противится заходить на операцию 😀 ⠀ 🇬🇧 When your assistant is a doctor, its not enought just to invite her you have to lead her! ⠀ #Followmetosurgery #EGfamily #EGmed #EGsurgery #evdəqaltikişöyrən #evdəqalsağlamqal #evdəqal #dentalphotography #dentalimplants #dentistry #dentaltourisminBaku #dentaltourisminAzerbaijan @muradosmann @natalyosmann @followmeto #ecodent #bigsurgeonsluxurylife #perioaz #efp #anticoronachallenge #quarantine2020 #doctors
View this post on Instagram
#followmetohome where the woman of today is an equal partner in all areas of the home and beyond; where there is power to do more. Here's my partner working from home like normal times during this pandemic with her invincible spirit of making this world a better place. . It is our choices, that show what we are, far more than our abilities. . . Thanks @muradosmann And @natalyosmann For the contest #followmetohome #followme #women #empowerment #womenempowerment #empoweringwomen #eachforequal #lifeatdell #zoommeeting #tanstin #work #workfromhome #workfromhomelife #quarantinelife
View this post on Instagram
Была задержана при попытке нарушить карантин, прихватив при этом всю наличку 🐾⛔️🔒💶 Не то чтобы муж меня никуда не отпускает, просто говорит «ну куда ты пойдёшь #FollowMeToHome, все же Салоны красоты, бары и магазины закрыты, деньги только на Штрафы сможешь потратить»… ❌ Эх, наивный, ещё не понял что любая нормальная женщина всегда найдёт где спустить накопления благоверного 😅 Продолжаю участие в челендже от креативной пары @muradosmann и @natalyosmann ❤️ #escape#quarantine#followmetohome#отпуститеменявгималаи#сидимдома
View this post on Instagram
Остаёмся дома и спасаем мир! Участвуем всей семьёй в конкурсе от любимых @muradosmann и @natalyosmann ❤️ Наша версия #FOLLOWMETOHOME с самым юным 6-месячным участником и соответствующие фотографиям топ 10 идей, как с пользой провести карантин дома: 1. Вдохновляйтесь новыми знаниями. Мы, к примеру, читаем малышу энциклопедию о столицах мира, а потом, ищем магнит из этой страны на холодильнике 🗺️ если магнит не найден, то вносим в список желаемых городов/стран и мечтаем! 2. Освойте полезный навык. Давно мечтаете научиться играть на пианино/ изучить испанский язык или расширить сферу деятельности? Когда, если не сейчас? Самое время начать то, на что раньше не хватало времени и сил. 3. Приготовьте любимое блюдо вкуснее, чем в ресторане. Да, заведения закрыты, но это не повод грустить. Оставайтесь дома и устройте кулинарный бум у себя на кухне. Вы даже не догадываетесь, на что способны. 4. Занимайтесь спортом и сохраняйте режим. Это важно. А не то, увлечетесь пунктом 3 и… знаете что будет)) 5. Читайте! Будь то психология, фантастика, автобиография или роман – важно, чтобы Вам это было интересно и полезно. Расширяйте свой внутренний мир. 6. Сдеалайте ген. уборку. Мы наконец – то разобрали балкон, перемыли все шкафы, холодильник, и пр. мебель. 7. Не забудьте про тюли. Наверняка их тоже пора постирать. 8. Закажите бесконтактную доставку цветов. Мужчинам на заметку – порадуйте любимую 💐 девушки, если Ваш партнёр далеко не романтик, порадуйте себя сами. Аромат свежих цветов и их красота поднимут настроение и украсят Ваш стол за ужином. 9. Окунитесь в мир Кино. Смотрите фильмы разного жанра и вместе с героями: смейтесь от души, плачьте от сострадания, сопереживайте и думайте. Каждый фильм несёт в себе идею, смысл. Делайте выводы для себя и возможно, после "очередного" кино Вы сделаете выбор, который изменит Вашу судьбу. 10. Расслабьтесь. Мир замедляется. Мы замедляемся. Время набрать пенную ванну, нарезать фруктов и включить любимую музыку. Набирайтесь сил, вдохновения и будьте здоровы! А как Вы проводите дни в самоизоляции? Поделитесь идеями 🤗
This is not the only travel-inspired photo challenge that has caught the attention of Instagrammers around the world. #QuarantineTravelChallenge saw people recreating their favourite vacation photo at homes or turning their washing machine doors into an airplane window.
